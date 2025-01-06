Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged brother Bethel recently shared his plan after receiving the whopping sum of N50 million from Burna Boy

Bethel dropped a music visual of his old song dubbed Catapult as he shared an update on how he intends to redefine it

Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged brother's video and update have stirred mixed reactions from social media users

Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged brother and singer Bethel Okechukwu, who goes by the stage name Treater, has left people talking after he shared his plan barely 24 hours after receiving $30k (approximately N50m) from music star Burna Boy.

Recall that Bethel was one of the beneficiaries of an ongoing feud between Burna Boy and Cubana Chiefpriest.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the Grammy award winner had also revealed plans to support Chiefpriest' alleged baby mama.

Recall that Bethel had expressed gratitude to Burna Boy, saying God used the singer to lift him out of poverty.

"God is real, Odogwu @burnaboygram. God has used you to pull me out from poverty; I will be forever grateful, people, help me and thank him for me," he said.

Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged brother shares plans

In a more recent post on his Instagram page, Bethel shared his old music video for his song Catapult and revealed plans to remix it.

He suggested that the lyrics in the old song had impacted his life, thus catapulting him to the next level.

"Sometimes what we say with our mouth works for us, catapult me to next level, and he did it for me, chai, I go remix this song," he wrote in a caption.

In related news, Cubana Chiefpriest, in a clapback at Burna Boy's money gift to his alleged brother, boldly promised to help controversial singer Speed Darlington regain his freedom from detention.

Reactions to Chiefpriest's alleged brother's plan

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged brother's plan and music video, with some netizens comparing his talent to Rudeboy of the defunct Psquare music group.

mrlukeson:

"Bro, don’t listen to anybody. People wey blow for the industry no get 2 heads. The truth is, make sure your next song is worth it and leave the rest for God who has started this in your life."

oluwagifted12:

"Singing like Rudeboy."

tonyparker221:

"Oga focus on your phone parts and repairs.. it's too early to start wasting your funds on music wey no send you before.. anyways if you fail this time which I pray you don't, people go take you do content.. Shalom."

mr_white7515:

"Brother I no go lie for you the song dope. You sabi sing abeg and I pray may God show you way asap."

king_tochi_:

"Good One tho but Stay Focused Bro Open ur shop first Den u fit Dey push ur musical career from there."

masterbash_:

"If you like waste the money, such opportunity may never come your way for life."

CP's alleged brother replies VDM

Legit.ng also recalled reporting that Bethel trended over his response to social media critic VDM.

This was after VDM, in a viral video, berated Bethel and called him entitled, which sparked reactions online.

In another video, Bethel replied to VDM and shared more information about his situation.

