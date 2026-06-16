Kylian Mbappé scored twice as France defeated Senegal 3-1 in their opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The Real Madrid star became France's all-time leading goalscorer with 58 international goals, surpassing Olivier Giroud

Mbappé also broke another record, becoming France's highest-scoring player in World Cup history with 14 goals

Kylian Mbappé added another remarkable chapter to his already glittering career after scoring twice in France's 3-1 victory over Senegal and becoming the country's all-time leading goalscorer.

The Real Madrid superstar delivered when it mattered most, helping Les Bleus begin their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign with a crucial win while breaking two major records in the process.

Kylian Mbappe became France's all-time top scorer with a superb double as Les Bleus beat Senegal in their World Cup opener. Photo by Al Bello

Source: Getty Images

According to Squawka, Mbappé's brace took his international tally to 58 goals, moving him ahead of former record holder Olivier Giroud on 57.

His stunning stoppage-time strike also saw him become France's leading scorer in World Cup history.

While the final score suggested a comfortable evening for France, Senegal pushed Didier Deschamps' side for long periods and created several opportunities that could have changed the course of the match.

Senegal threaten but France secure vital win

France entered the contest as favourites, but it was Senegal who looked more dangerous during much of the first half.

The Teranga Lions created the better chances and came agonisingly close to taking the lead through Nicolas Jackson.

The Chelsea striker struck a powerful low effort against the base of the post, with the ball rebounding off goalkeeper Mike Maignan before rolling narrowly wide.

Senegal continued to ask questions of the French defence, and Ismaila Sarr squandered another excellent opportunity just before half-time when he failed to convert Sadio Mané's inviting cross from close range.

France struggled to find their usual attacking fluency during the opening 45 minutes, but the second half told a different story.

According to BBC Sport, Bradley Barcola scored one in between Mbappe’s brace as the Real Madrid forward stepped into the spotlight.

Mbappé breaks two historic records

The turning point arrived when Mbappé fired a low effort beyond the Senegal goalkeeper to France's advantage.

Before that goal, France had felt aggrieved after a penalty appeal involving Sadio Mané was waved away despite a VAR review.

Mbappe broke Senegal's resistance in the second half with a low strike before rifling home a sensational long-range effort deep into stoppage time. Photo by Dan Mullan

Source: Getty Images

Referee Alireza Faghani decided that Mbappé had initiated the contact, leaving French supporters frustrated.

The decision ultimately became irrelevant as Mbappé's first goal gave France breathing space, while his second was a moment worthy of the history books.

Deep into stoppage time, the 27-year-old unleashed a thunderous strike from around 30 yards that flew into the top corner.

The goal not only sealed the victory but also took him to 58 international goals, moving him past Olivier Giroud as France's all-time leading scorer.

The strike also elevated the Real Madrid star above Just Fontaine's World Cup tally of 13 goals, making him France's most prolific scorer in the tournament's history with 14 goals.

World Cup greatness within reach

Mbappé's relationship with the World Cup has been extraordinary since his breakthrough at Russia 2018.

He scored four times during France's successful campaign, including a memorable brace against Argentina in the Round of 16 and another goal in the final against Croatia.

Four years later in Qatar, he elevated his game even further. Mbappé finished as the tournament's top scorer with eight goals, including a stunning hat-trick in the final against Argentina.

Now, he has carried that momentum into the 2026 edition.

With 14 World Cup goals to his name, Mbappé is now just two goals behind the all-time tournament record of 16, held by German legend Miroslav Klose.

Given his age, form and importance to France, few would bet against him breaking that record before the tournament ends.

Mysterious cat predicts France vs Senegal clash

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nimbus Pronos, the cat famous for predicting the outcome of football matches, has shared its prediction for the match between France and Senegal.

Les Bleus and the Teranga Lions will face off at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey for the opening match of Group I at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on June 16, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng