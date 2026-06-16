The Federal High Court in Abuja has dismissed an application by Ihuoma Julia Nneji seeking to set aside a warrant of arrest issued against her

Justice M.G. Umar ruled that the court could not prevent the police from carrying out their statutory duties and found no merit in the application

As a result, the arrest warrant issued in April 2025 remains valid and enforceable

Abuja, FCT - The Federal High Court in Abuja has reportedly dismissed an application filed by Ihuoma Julia Nneji seeking to set aside a warrant of arrest previously issued against her, leaving the order in force and clearing the way for law enforcement authorities to proceed with its execution.

In a ruling delivered on Monday, June 15, Justice M.G. Umar held that the application lacked merit and declined to interfere with the statutory responsibilities of the police, PM News reported.

Court Rejects Ihuoma Nneji's Bid to Void Arrest Warrant Over Cyberstalking Case

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Court upholds earlier arrest warrant

The case stems from allegations made against Nneji by the Nigeria Police Force. In April 2025, police declared her wanted in connection with allegations of criminal defamation, injurious falsehood and cyberstalking following a petition filed by Abuja-based lawyer, Barrister Henry Uzochukwu.

Nneji, who is the daughter of Chief Frank Nneji, founder of ABC Transport, subsequently approached the court seeking to vacate the warrant of arrest issued in favour of the Inspector-General of Police in suit number FHC/ABJ/CR/627/25.

However, Justice Umar ruled that the court could not restrain the police from carrying out duties assigned to them under the law and dismissed the application in its entirety.

Legal implications of the decision

With the dismissal of the application, the warrant of arrest issued against Nneji on April 16, 2025, remains valid and enforceable, the newspaper's report stated.

It added that the ruling means law enforcement authorities may proceed with efforts to locate and arrest her in relation to the allegations contained in the petition. It was, however, gathered that the court did not make any determination on the substantive allegations against Nneji, which remain unproven unless established through due legal process.

Legal observers say the ruling underscores the courts' reluctance to interfere with investigative powers granted to law enforcement agencies where due process has been followed.

Source: Legit.ng