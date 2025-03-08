Nigerian socialite Cubana Chiefpriest’s alleged Kenyan babymama, Hellen Ati, has continued to blast him online

In a new video, the single mum threatened to take action while calling on the Nigerian public figure to come and do a DNA test

In the video, Hellen mentioned Chiefpriest’s wife and it got Nigerians dropping their hot takes on the matter

Nigerian socialite Pascal Okechukwu aka Cubana Chiefpriest’s alleged Kenyan babymama, Hellen Ati, is once again at his neck over the paternity of their alleged son.

For the umpteenth time, Hellen took to her Instagram page to post a lengthy video where she called on the self-styled celebrity barman to come and do a DNA test on her son.

According to the Kenyan woman, Chiefpriest was initially interested in her pregnancy when he thought she was going to give birth to a baby girl, only to find that the child was a boy. Hellen added that she never begged the Nigerian socialite for any relationship but he was the one who approached her.

Also in the video, Hellen Ati also called on Chiefpriest’s wife, De Angels, to tell her husband to carry out a DNA test because she could no longer raise the boy alone with her proceeds from being an Uber driver.

The Kenyan woman seemed ready to take steps to make sure Chiefpriest accepted the boy. According to her, she was swearing on her mother’s grave that she was going to do something. However, she didn’t disclose what the thing was.

In her words:

“Pascal, listen to me, come and do the DNA. De Angels, I dey beg you, talk to your husband, let your husband come and do the DNA. Pascal come and do the DNA, I did not beg you to have intercorse with me, I was on my own doing my thing, I never begged you or forced you to have anything to do with me. You thought I was going to give you a baby girl but God person who gives out children, so when you knew I was carrying a boy, your mind changed. Why did you tell me to keep this baby if you had nothing to do with this child? Because you thought I would give you a baby girl. Pascal come and do the DNA o. Come and take responsibility because this boy, I swear with my mother’s grave, I’m giving you two months, I swear. I don’t want to tell you what is going to happen. Let what will happen happen, I cannot suffer with your child anymore.”

See the full video below:

Reactions as Chiefpriest’s ‘babymama’ issues threat

The video of Cubana Chiefpriest’s alleged babymama calling on him and his wife for a DNA test to be done raised mixed feelings from Nigerians. Some of them were displeased that the Kenyan woman dragged Chiefpriest’s wife into the matter:

_courtnee_ wrote:

“Omo what kind of embarrassment is this now?”

Limzys_delight said:

“On behalf of all single mothers…..we are not supporting you for calling out his wife that’s disrespectful….Drag him all you want but leave his wife outta it…her silence ever since this issue started is golden!!!”

Outstanding_oge said:

“Na weytin be this, he didn't ask you to have the child too or keep the child.”

Oma_jess3 said:

“Why are you calling the wife?? Was she there when you and her husband were doing your things allegedly. Better leave that woman alone 🙄”

Mrs_lavalie_ said:

“If am the wife of that man I will make sure he did the DNA so my conscience will be free how can some will be just call him out, I do t think Hellen can lie about this, but I think the woman is comfortable with this dragging Hellen is dragging her husband, as for me am 100. Percent sure he is the daddy, I feel so sorry for Hellen, Hellen it is well my sister everything in darkness will surely come to light.”

Zeezeeabdul said:

“Cubana chief priest suppose don taya For her by now😂.”

Birthdaydating said:

“This is the weapon fashioned against Chief Priest. This kain dragging is never ending 😁.”

The_barracuda22 wrote:

“I like how persistent she is 😂.”

Goddess_deb said:

“No peace for CP since this woman came out.”

Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged baby mama taunts him

In other news, Legit.ng earlier reported that in another video made by Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged baby mama, Hellen Ati, she said she was not done dragging the businessman. She called him 'belle na water' and vowed not to stop calling him out anytime soon.

Hellen also warned her critics that their words could not deter her from making recordings about Cubana Chiefpriest daily.

She claimed that Cubana Chiefpriest did not want to take care of his alleged baby, but he preferred to buy a house just to impress people.

