Qdot returned to social media with an apology message after his comments about Islam triggered strong reactions

The street-pop star also addressed concerns linked to his song, where he made disrespectful remarks about Fulanis

His apology sparked mixed reactions online, with some supporting his decision to make peace while others insisted he should have stood by his earlier statements

Afrobeats and Fuji singer Qudus Fakoya Oluwadamilare, popularly known as Qdot, has apologised to Muslims and Fulanis after facing backlash over remarks many considered offensive to the Islamic faith and community.

The apology came after Qdot had earlier questioned Islam as a religion of peace, criticised extremists who chant "Allah Akbar" while committing violent acts, and suggested that he would drop his Muslim name.

Qdot begs Muslims and Fulanis for forgiveness after his recent controversial online statements caused massive backlash. Photo: qdot_alagbe

Source: Instagram

His comments drew widespread condemnation, prompting him to issue an apology statement on June 16 through his X and Facebook accounts.

In his message, Qdot said he was deeply sorry if his words had insulted or disrespected Islam or its followers.

"I want to offer my heartfelt apology to all Muslims, especially those who live their faith with goodness, integrity, and kindness. If at any time I spoke words that cursed, insulted, or disrespected your religion or your beliefs, I am truly sorry. I did not mean to cause hurt or disrespect, and I deeply regret my thoughtless words."

The street-pop star added that faith is precious to everyone and promised to be more careful in how he speaks about religion.

"Faith is something precious to everyone, and I respect the beautiful teachings and values of Islam. I ask for your forgiveness, and promise to be more careful, respectful, and mindful in how I speak about all religions from now on. May we live in peace and understanding together."

The singer also addressed criticism over his song Signal, where he warned Yorubas against Fulanis, linking them to kidnappings and banditry.

In a video shared in a mix of Yoruba and English, he apologised directly to the Fulani community for the lyrics.

Qdot, known for his Yoruba-infused street-pop style, stressed that his intention was never to spread hate but admitted his words had caused pain.

Watch Qdot's apology video below:

Fans react to Qdot's apology video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@isiphoesq:

“Honestly, you no owe anybody explanation Own what you said!!! Your experience in life is yours and yours alone!! No even try me…”

@EngrPonleTaiwo:

“Kudos to you Al-Qudus may almighty Allah be with you .. I understand your outburst but please do seek knowledge from the right Islamic worshippers all your questions will get answered deserving answers with no lies or deceit. I respect your courage and bold step to do this.”

@AHorlaplusone:

“I just think you don’t need to apologize, you haven’t been a good Muslim from day one. At least based on what people see normally that someone who participate in a particular faith should do, you do the opposite. E jaye lor baba”

@damercy100:

“ This one dey forh. They even cursed and did more to you than you did. But see who is eventually apologizing.”

Qdot opens up on robbery trauma

In a previous report, Legit.ng disclosed that Qdot opened up on dealing with the psychological effects of a violent robbery at his Lagos residence.

The armed attack occurred on September 28, 2025, when gunmen held the singer and his DJ at gunpoint to steal their valuables.

He later released a track titled 28 of Sept to share his struggles with insomnia and fear following the security breach.

Source: Legit.ng