CEO Luminee, a Nigerian fashion stylist, made waves on social media after she and actor Baba Ijesha announced the birth of their first child together

The previously undisclosed relationship came as a shock to many, with the duo referring to themselves as husband and wife

While Baba Ijesha is a known figure in the Nigerian movie industry, Legit.ng, in this article, shared details about his wife, CEO Luminee

Abiodun Folashade Tokunbo, aka CEO Luminee, is a Nigerian fashion entrepreneur and stylist who has been in the spotlight since 2019.

While her name has rarely come up in the news for some while, Tokunbo, who is the CEO of Luminee Couture, on Monday, June 15, 2026, once again returned to the spotlight, making headlines after she and Yoruba actor Olanrewaju James, aka Baba Ijesha, announced in a joint Instagram post that they have welcomed a baby boy named King Kagar Omiyinka.

CEO Luminee opens up abou Mercy Aigbe's influence in her career. Credit: ceolumineeofficial

Source: Instagram

The announcement, which came as a shock to many Nigerians, including celebrities in the entertainment industry, raised fresh interest in their previously undisclosed relationship, with the duo referring to themselves as husband and wife, leading to speculations that a private wedding might have taken place.

It also comes nearly seven months after Baba Ijesha regained his freedom following the completion of a prison sentence imposed after his conviction in a child sexual assault case.

In this article, Legit.ng shared details about Baba Ijesha's wife, CEO Luminee.

1. CEO Luminee gained popularity thanks to Mercy Aigbe

In an interview with PUNCH in 2019, CEO Luminee revealed that the relationship between her and Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe was symbiotic, as she made her popular and connected her to other clients.

According to the stylist, one of her biggest moments styling Aigbe was the 2016 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards, where the actress was regarded as one of the best-dressed at the event.

Recalling how their paths crossed, Luminee said,

“A friend wore one of the clothes I designed and posted it on Instagram. Mercy liked it and requested the designer who made it. My friend introduced me to her and ever since, we have maintained a cordial relationship. She has kept supporting my brand till now and I can boldly say she gave me my breakthrough. She made me popular and has connected me to other celebrities and clients."

Some of her other popular clients include Iyabo Ojo, Sola Sobowale, Ini Edo, Oge Okoye, Sonia Ighalo, Fathia Williams.

Legit.ng reported that Mercy Aigbe was among the popular celebrities who congratulated Luminee on her delivery in 2026.

2. CEO Luminee waited for 12 years after the birth of her daughter

King Kagar Omiyinka, whom the stylist had with Baba Ijesha, is her second child as she already has a daughter named Anjola.

In a social media post celebrating the birth of her son, Luminee revealed she waited 12 years after the birth of her daughter.

"Before I found you in the Womb. I Knew You ARIYO OSUU... 12years after @anjybabygirl !! Our little miracle is finally here!," she wrote in part, expressing gratitude to God.

3. CEO Luminee's educational history

CEO Luminee is a graduate of Business Administration from Lagos State University and equally holds an ND in Banking and Finance.

She disclosed that she didn't attend a fashion school to learn the craft; rather, she was inspired by a male neighbor who specialised in making male suits, whom she watched while peddling a sewing machine. All she did was practice using needle and thread, and the rest is history.

5. How she came about her brand name

Fashion entrepreneur CEO Luminee shares what inspired her brand name. Credit: ceolumineeofficial

Source: Instagram

In an interview with citypeopleonline in 2020, Luminee revealed she got her brand name from a dream.

According to her, it is a combination of her daughter's name and the word 'looming.'

"It was from my dream anytime I make clothes for people they always compliment me saying oh the dress looks beautiful gorgeous different standard and that they are looking looming, I got interested in the word looming so I checked up in the dictionary for the meaning which means unique and different so I decided to stick to it I started using it but after I had my baby Anjolaoluwa I decided to register the company’s name as Anjy Luminee," she said.

6. She hopes to style Rihanna

In a chat with Potpourri in 2019, the Nigerian stylist shared her dream of styling international music star Rihanna someday.

"I have worked with countless celebrities here in Nigeria, and my brand rocks outside the country, but this time around, I want to step up my game; who knows, maybe one day I will be styling the queen of England. I am a big fan of Rihanna, and I can’t wait to work with her," she said.

Baba Ijesha throws jab at critics

Legit.ng also reported that Baba Ijesha ignited reactions due to his subtle jab at critics and betrayers during a photoshoot session with CEO Luminee.

The video showed a heavily pregnant Luminee kneeling before Baba Ijesha, who could be heard chanting in the Yoruba language while eulogising the stylist.

Reacting, someone said,

"Ehen ehen, heavily pregnant on your knees?? Walahi it is either a stunt or charm."

Source: Legit.ng