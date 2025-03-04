Nigerian socialite Sophia Egbueje has shared how she built her dream penthouse at the young age of 26

The young lady, who was recently embroiled in a Lamborghini scandal with Burna Boy seemed unmoved by the negativity

Sophia noted that her penthouse was built from scratch and paid for in full, this got netizens sharing their thoughts

Nigerian socialite Sophia Egbueje has revealed that she built her luxury penthouse from scratch at the age of 26.

Just recently, the influencer made social media headlines after an exposed phone call made the rounds of her discussing her dealings with singer Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy and how he failed to buy her a Lamborghini after promising to do so.

The Lamborghini drama brought Sophia more fame than usual as more Nigerians got to know about her. Amid her newfound fame, the 28-year-old socialite took to her Snapchat page to give fans a hint of her luxurious lifestyle.

Sophia posted a throwback video from two years ago, when she was just 26 years old and it showed her penthouse still in its construction phase. According to the socialite, she built her dream house.

She wrote:

“Built my dream house two years ago. I love my memories, blessed for life.”

See the video below:

In subsequent posts on her Snapchat page, Sophia revealed that the building was a penthouse and it was paid for in full.

See the screenshots below:

Reactions as Sophia Egbueje flaunts penthouse

The video of Sophia Egbueje’s luxury penthouse which she built when she was 26 spread on social media. The clip raised a series of comments from netizens with many of them being impressed by her achievement.

Tobillion_vee said:

“Where una dey seeeee this money make una biko show me ejoor o, but I no fit pai person o.”

Karyhma said:

“Girl please 😂 it’s okay.”

Chefterra_de_foodie said:

“For those asking what she’s doing for living 😂 weytin you do for living huh 🤔 weda na by kpekus or not she works for it smh..if e easy run am😂.”

Hawttcoco__ wrote:

“Sophia said yall hold my cup now watch.”

Spicy_scents said:

“Sophia please stay silent as you were and keep winning.”

Angie_ivy_001 said:

“Na him una say make she no ask for Lamborghini na cold stone and pizza she for ask for with this kind level 😂.”

Temmycamby said:

“She guide 😂👏.”

Motherdmw55 said:

“Normally she no small❤️.”

Gozzy_berry said:

“Sophia take it easy 😂😂😂You got them on a choke hold, naija men be crying blaaaaddd.”

Rahman_ogala said:

“U get money build this kind house, your eyes still dey Man Lamborghini.”

Im_temmy_moore said:

“Some boiz dream to have this and wen they don’t they turn it to hate bcos they cnt stand to see a woman owing their dream life 😂.”

Komon_person wrote:

“Explanation upon explanation. Keep explaining yourself to yourself. No body actually asks these questions but u people want to explain. Keep explaining.”

Jenny.creamy said:

“But why is she showing us everything?”

VDM slams Sophia Egbueje

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, better known as Verydarkman, reacted after Sophia Egbueje flaunted her Lamborghini.

Legit.ng had reported that the socialite had to buy her Lamborghini when Burna Boy deceived her and engaged in bedroom activities with her.

According to him, a lot of celebrities lie about their acquisition. He dared Sophia to show the mileage of her new Lamborghini and claimed that it was a second-hand car.

Source: Legit.ng