Nigerian singer Davido is back in the news after he was mentioned online by US exotic dancer, Gorgeous Doll

In a video making the rounds, Gorgeous Doll mentioned how OBO was begging her on his knees as she dragged her ex-boyfriend, Future

The clip soon made the rounds on the Nigerian social media space and several netizens dropped their hot takes on the matter

Nigerian singer David Adeleke aka Davido is trending online after American exotic dancer Gorgeous Doll taunted him on social media.

It all started when the US vixen took to her Instagram stories to drag her rapper ex-boyfriend, Future. While doing this, Gorgeous Doll mentioned that she made Davido go on his knees to beg her even before she could do anything.

According to the US dancer, Davido sent her screenshots from the blogs of people laughing at him and they fought over it.

Nigerians react as US exotic dancer Gorgeous Doll talks about Davido kneeling and begging her. Photos: @davido, @iamgorgeousdoll / IG, Getty Images

Gorgeous Doll said in part:

“He really should have learned when I had Davido on his knees, begging for me to please stop! And I didn’t even do what I did…I didn’t even do anything at all. He was just sending me videos ‘please Courtney please”. Am I the problem? No! I’m the effing solution and the thing about it is that during the Davido situation, he sent me the screenshot from the blogs laughing at it and we got into a fight about that too.”

Recall that in 2024, Davido trended on social media after Gorgeous Doll posted a video of OBO kneeling down in tears and begging her while rocking a strawberry pyjamas. The 30BG boss was heavily taunted on social media as a result.

See the video below:

Reactions as Gorgeous Doll taunts Davido

The video of Gorgeous Doll talking about Davido kneeling and begging her in the past raised mixed reactions from Nigerians. Several of them blasted the US dancer:

Royce_fpf said:

“30 bg go just Dey cry this night 😂.”

Jame.swilly01 said:

“Differentiate am one beg for Toto the other one pay.”

Thatboyandrebitcoin wrote:

“Omo y'all need to fear woman ........cos honestly why u bringing up David matter right now just to trend again.”

Ba.ake_beads said:

“No be your fault.”

_iretide said:

“What's wrong with this one😭😹”

Precious.danielss said:

“This is early oooo this march abeg ooooo 😂😂 I no get strength to defend ooo 😂.”

Sarahinneh wrote:

“Ma’am wrap it up no one cares.”

King__sapphire__1 wrote:

“Shame lodge me for ibom resort 😭💔🤧😂Abi how dem Dey talk am for TikTok.”

Bobb.___ wrote:

“These days everyone comes to Nigeria to look for clout. When they feel they need the clout or the fame,they just involve Nigeria to trend.”

Geishamandie said:

“If you follow her, you’d know she’s always chasing clout with celebs, always yapping and being a victim. Plus people don’t think she’s all the way good up there.”

Allthingstrendyz said:

“Get a life sweetheart. Go back to school, pick up a job, start a business and quit all this silly lifestyle.”

Dontfollow9389 wrote:

“Our own 001😂😂😭.”

Davido treats Chioma to lavish dinner

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Afrobeat singer, Davido made fans grow green with envy with what he said about his wife Chioma.

The couple, who got married in a flamboyant ceremony in 2024 stepped out to eat and the video surfaced online.

According to the Awuke crooner, his wife can get anything she wants. The two were seen loving up as they took pictures together.

