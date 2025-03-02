The season of Ramadan is upon us, and Muslims around the world are preparing to observe the holy event

Legit.ng recognised some of the country’s popular celebrities who are vocal about their faith via social media

The likes of Nolywood actors Lateef Adedimeji, Femi Adebayo and many others are known to inspire their fans during the holy fast

Ramadan is a holy month followed by millions of Muslims worldwide.

While celebrities are frequently in the spotlight, many of them also participate in Ramadan rituals, such as fasting from dawn to sunset, praying, and reflecting on their beliefs.

Here are 5 notable Nigerian stars who will observe Ramadan and value their Muslim roots.

Nigerian actor Lateef Adedimeji

Thespains Lateef Adedimeji is one of those celebrities who is proud to show off how deeply rooted they are their Muslim faith.

The actor who converted his wife to his religion is widely known for attending Ramadan lectures during the holy season.

During his last Ramadan lecture in 2024, Lateef went onstage to preach about the importance of Allah and religion in a person's life.

He noted that no matter what he does, be it acting or other things, he always strives to ensure that his faith resonates through it.

Veteran actor Adebayo Salami

Renowned actor Adebayo Salami, popularly known as Oga Bello, is another known staunch muslim follower who doesn't joke with his faith.

He grew up in a Yoruba household that practiced Islam, and he continues to embrace his faith.

In 2022, Oga Bello gathered some of his colleagues as they attended his annual Ramadan lecture. The actor shared different moments from the event on Instagram to motivate his followers during the holy season.

Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo

Femi Adebayo, just like his father, Oga Bello, has a strong Islamic footing. The filmmaker is vocal about his faith and has continued to motivate fans and followers on the internet.

In 2023, the actor observed his Ramadan fast in Mecca. In a video shared on his timeline, Femi Adebayo prayed for an association in Nollywood, African Men Entertainment Kings known as AFRIMEK.

Femi, the Mayor of the group, prayed for the members' prosperity.

Skitmaker Taaooma

Nigerian skit maker and Instagram comedian Taaooma, born Maryam Apaokagi, is also a Muslim. The skit maker has always been open about her strong Islamic faith.

Born in a Muslim household, the comedian has always found ways to portray her religion through her funny online content.

Nigerian singer Small Doctor

Street pop maestro Adekunle Temitope aka Small Doctor in 2022 organised a special Ramadan lecture in Agege on Sunday, April 24, with fuji musician, Pasuma Alabi also in attendance.

Sheikh Jamiu Ami Olohun was the guest lecturer at the event, and the crowd turned up in their numbers to witness the beautiful moment.

The Penalty hitmaker is known for actively inspiring his fans during the Ramadan season.

Controversial singer Naira Marley

Nigerian singer Naira Marley, whose real name is Abdul Azeez Fashola, makes the list of celebrities who always keep their followers updated during the fasting season.

In April 2021, videos emerged of Naira Marley reciting Islamic prayers during Ramadan.

Music executive JJC Skillz

Veteran artist JJC Skillz, whose real name is AbdurRasheed, was born to an Islamic family with a Christian mum.

In 2023, he announced that he had returned to Islam, his father’s religion. The former husband of popular actress Funke Akindele revealed that he was born into an Islamic family, but he never practised it because he preferred to follow the faith of his mother.

Speaking to a Muslim News platform, the musician stated that his decision to accept Islam was divinely inspired.

Actress Mercy Aigbe

Nollywood star Mercy Aigbe, formerly a Christian born in a Christan home, changed her religion to Islam after her marriage to second husband Kazim Adeoti.

In an interview with TVC, Aigbe stated that she converted to Islam out of love for her Mr Adeoti. Aigbe, now known as Hajiah Amminah, says her husband's love is enough for her and his first wife to share.

