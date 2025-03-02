Paul Pogba has sent a special message to his fans as the Muslim faithful enter into the holy month of Ramadan

The former Manchester United midfielder is set for a return from a doping ban, amid interest from several clubs

Pogba is said to be considering his options as the star hopes to play in the forthcoming FIFA Club World Cup in the United States

Former Manchester United star Paul Pogba has sent a special message to the Muslim faithful as the special month of Ramadan begins.

The midfielder, who is currently a free agent, shared a picture of himself in Saudi Arabia as the holy month starts.

The 31-year-old was handed a doping ban in February 2024, with his four-year suspension cut to 18 months by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

He will be eligible to play again from March and there are reports that several clubs are already jostling for his signature.

However, Manchester United will not join the race as it was gathered that Pogba is keen to join a club competing in the Club World Cup.

There have been talks that the French international has considered a return to the Old Trafford.

Sources confirmed that there has been no contact whatsoever from the Red Devils over the embattled star.

He has been training at his Miami mansion, but there is no hint that he is considering a move to Inter Miami.

Team Talk reports that the former Juventus midfielder is open to opportunities from Europe, particularly France and Spain.

Saudi Arabia and Major League Soccer in the United States are also being considered.

Pogba observing Ramadan

The star, who is performing Umrah, shared a photo of himself inside the Kaaba where Muslims pray in Saudi Arabia.

It is located in the city of Mecca and is considered the holiest site in Islam.

Sharing photos of himself, Pogba wrote on Instagram: "Ramadan Kareem".

Pogba, like many others, has chosen to take advantage of the sacred time, prioritising his faith over worldly distractions.

His followers have taken to the comment section to react.

islamify replied:

"May Allah accept your umrah and may He shower his blessings upon you."

aperfelix said:

"Ramadan Mubarak! O Allah accept all our good deeds and answered our every little duas."

abeilles_bourbons added:

"Pray upon the Prophet Mustafa, the best of prayers and the best of delivery be upon him."

manutdmuslims posited:

"Ramadan Mubarak brother. May this be the best Ramadan ever. And may Allah swt accept your Umrah!"

Pogba hints on next move

Legit.ng earlier reported that Paul Pogba hinted at his next destination when he returns to football action after a doping ban.

The player's initial 4-year ban was reduced from four years to 18 months in October after an appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

The 31-year-old has been plagued with injuries after leaving English Premier League club Manchester United and has not played regular football for over two years.

