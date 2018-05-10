When is Ramadan fasting starting and ending in the year 2022?

Ramadan fasting offers all Muslims worldwide ample time to reconnect with Allah. Muslims fast for a month, and during this period, they do spiritual cleansing, participate in acts of charity, and do good deeds. The Islamic religion teaches that every good thing a person does is multiplied 70 times.

In Islam, a month is set aside every year to fast and get closer to Allah. During Ramadan fasting or sawm, Muslims do not eat or drink water for a specified period each day. At the end of this holy month, there is a big celebration known as Eid ul Fitr.

Ramadan fasting in Nigeria in 2022

In Islam, the holy month of Ramadan is the ninth month of the Muslim calendar. The period begins with the sighting of a crescent moon, and the same also marks the end of the fasting.

The Muslim calendar year is notably shorter than the Gregorian calendar. As a result, this holy month normally starts between 10 and 12 days earlier than the previous year. During this month, Muslims conduct a lot of introspection, reading the Quran, and communal prayers called salat.

Ramadan 2022 dates in Nigeria

How long is Ramadan 2022? The holy month will last approximately 29 days. The month has already started in Nigeria.

When did Ramadan 2022 start in Nigeria? The holy month started on 1st April 2022. When is fasting ending? The given tentative end of Ramadan date in Nigeria is 30th April 2022. However, this may change depending on when the crescent moon is spotted. The end of the period will be marked through a celebration called Eid ul Fitr.

Fasting time

During Ramadan fasting, Muslims worldwide do not consume any food or drink from sunrise to sunset. Sawm time is not uniform worldwide due to the global time differences. Therefore, a specific morning and evening time is given for beginning and ending the fast every day. This is known as the Ramadan timetable.

A pre-sunrise meal called suhoor (suhur or sahur) is eaten before sawm starts. The end of a daily fast is marked by an evening meal called iftar.

Suhoor and Iftar meals in Nigeria

Muslims eat two main meals during this holy month: suhoor at dawn and iftar after dusk. The meals eaten depend on what a household or individual can afford. This means that regular Nigerian dishes can be prepared during this period.

Some of the meals Nigerians prepare for suhoor are listed below.

Bread Sandwich with a hot beverage

Instant noodles and egg

Moi-Moi with custard or pap

with custard or pap Cereal

Okpa

Ewa Agoyin with Agege bread

with bread Fried plantain, yam, and egg stew

Bran muffins with juice

Mashed beans, wheat toast, and fried eggs

Breakfast grain salad

Below are examples of commonly consumed iftar meals in Nigeria. Usually, these meals are spicy and delicious.

Goat meat and plantain pepper soup

Rice dishes like jollof rice and coconut jollof rice with stew/sauce

Fura da nunu

Ukang

Chicken sauce with mushroom

Amala, eba, fufu with egusi or vegetable soup

with or vegetable soup Baked chicken with oat sticks

Vegetable or fruit salads

Chicken croquettes

Minced meat semolina pancake

Fish delicacies with vegetable or meat soup

Barbeque beef riblets, yam, and esa soup

soup Potatoes and chicken carrot stew

Basic Ramadan fasting rules

People fasting for Ramadan 2022 in Nigeria and other parts of the world follow some rules, as listed below.

One must not consume any food or drink during the hours of daylight.

One must abstain from sexual activity during sawm .

. Sawm is obligatory for every adult Muslim, male or female, who has reached puberty. However, pregnant, menstruating, and nursing mothers are exempted from sawm . People who have diabetes or are severely ill are also exempted, as are those travelling long distances.

is obligatory for every adult Muslim, male or female, who has reached puberty. However, pregnant, menstruating, and nursing mothers are exempted from . People who have diabetes or are severely ill are also exempted, as are those travelling long distances. One should say five prayers a day. Before sunrise, the first session of prayer called the Fajr should be said after suhoor . Zuhr is observed afternoon, Asr in the afternoon, Maghrib after sunset, and Isha at night.

should be said after . is observed afternoon, in the afternoon, after sunset, and at night. One must abstain from all ill talks and deeds during sawm .

. One must do acts of charity and goodness to others during this period.

One should increase their worship of Allah and read the Quran more.

Ramadan fasting in Nigeria started on 1st April 2022. When is Muslim fasting ending? It is projected to end on 30th April, when Eid ul Fitr will be celebrated. We wish all our Muslim readers, friends, and family Ramadan Kareem and Eid Mubarak.

