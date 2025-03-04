VDM has reacted once again to the ongoing saga between the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and senator Natasha

The female political had accused Akpbio of allegedly making advances at her while she visited his house a few years ago

The TikToker noted that the case should be investigated, and the liar should be brought to book

Controversial activist, Martin Vincent Otse, better known as Verydarkman, has continued to react to the scandal involving the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and Natasha Akpoti.

Legit.ng had reported that VDM had shown support to Natasha after she alleged that Akpabio made advances at her a few years ago.

In a new video, TikToker shared the implication of closing the case. He affirmed that the surrounding noise had died down, however, however, if the case was not pursued, women and the girl child would be at the receiving end.

VDM mentioned that many who have been assaulted or violated at different places would be scared to come out and speak.

The activist, who was imprisoned last year, suggested that the case should be investigated, and the liar should be brought to book.

VDM also noted that he wasn't saying that Natasha was saying the truth. He asserted that he must see evidence in situation of that magnitude.

VDM sends message to Akpabio

In the recording, VDM advised the Senate President not to overlook the case. He pointed out that he was the first Senate President to be accused of such an allegation.

He further added that if the case happened outside the country, the two of them would have stepped down.

VDM also postulated that Akpabio should hand over to his deputy till the truth was investigated and justice served. He explained that the allegation was an embarrassment to his position.

VDM sends message to Natasha

In the clip, the TikToker recommended that Natasha should not allow the case to be settled as a family matter.

He explained that since Akpabio's wife said that they were family friends, they might want to end it without noise.

VDM told her to stand on her ground if she was sure of what she was saying.

The activist, shared what would bring him joy in the case. He noted that he would go all out if Natasha makes allegations against the Senate President that he was doing what would prevent the country from moving forward.

VDM compares his case to Natasha's

Comparing what happened between him and Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky, he said Natasha and Akpabio should be invited to the senate for a session to address the scandal.

See the video here:

VDM speaks about allegation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Verydarkman had reacted after he was accused of being a spy and was going to threaten Igbos in China.

He denied being a spy and claimed that he had some businesses which would benefit a lot of people in China.

VDM also lashed out at the man by calling different names. He also sent warning to some people in China.

