Verydarkman has replied the man who claimed he went to China as a spy to threaten and expose the Igbos

A man had cried out after the activist shared a video that he was in China and warned that Igbos should stay away from him

He shared his mission in China and added that he was not against the Igbos, but thieves should stay away from him

Social media activist, Martins Vincent Otse, better known as Verydarkman, has replied a man, who made allegations against him.

Legit.ng had reported that VDM had landed in China, as he shared a video of himself wearing his traditional outfit.

VDM sends warning to thieves. Photo credit@verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

A man went online and claimed that the TikToker was a spy to expose the Igbos in China. He warned that Igbos should stay away from him.

Reacting to the allegations, he denied being a spy. VDM blasted the man and called him senseless and stupid.

According to him, he was not against the Igbos and was not there to threaten them.

VDM shares mission in China

In the recording, VDM declared that he was in China to do business that would profit a lot of people.

He also mentioned that he had gotten a lot of messages about Nigerians, who were imprisoned in different places. VDM claimed that he would visit some of those places and see how the people can be released.

VDM speaks about integrity

Also in the recording, the activist said that he would cast anyone that steals, whether the person was an Igbos, Yoruba or Edo. Sharing an instance of how he exposed a woman from his tribe. He called Gennyglow as the first person he called out.

VDM sends warning to thieves. Photo credit@verydarkman

Source: Instagram

VDM noted that she was from Edo state, and he ensured that she got NAFDAC approval for her products.

He also noted that his blood brother was into sales of land, but he has warned him not to defraud people if not, he would cast him.

VDM bragged to be a man of integrity and not after money. He claimed that anyone he walks with definitely has integrity.

VDM speaks about himself

The TikToker shared more details about himself. He bragged once against that he does not roll with thieves.

VDM also declared that he does not worship money, but has his own money. He promised to cast any thief while still in China.

Recall that VDM had uncovered what some celebrities did in the past. He had a long-running battle with media personality, Chnedu Ani, aka Nedu over his dealing with people, who came on his podcast.

See the video here:

VDM shares his pain

Legit.ng had reported that Verydarkman was not happy as he shared what he had been going through with his fans online.

According to him, the number of his enemies had increased as everyone he fought against joined the growing list.

VDM also claimed that he was battling poor eyesight as a result of staying online, reading messages every day. He explained that he was not ready to backdown despite his challenges.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng