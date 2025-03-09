Billionaire's wife and actress Regina Daniels posted glimpses of her life on set via her social media page

The actress, who loves to create content, shared a video of herself getting into character on a movie set with AGN president Emeka Rollase

The scene warranted her to kneel down but what the members of the crew did wowed the actress

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels shared a part of her life on set with her audience. The actress, who seems to have been filming back to back, posted a clip from a movie set.

In the video, Regina was filming with the President of the Actor Guild of Nigeria Emeka Rollas, where she played the role of his daughter.

The scene required her to get on her knees and plead with her set father. Shockingly, the moment she knelt down, all other crew members also went down on their knees. This was a sign of respect for her status as a senator and billionaire's wife.

Regina wrote:

"I dont know about y’all but I think this is so adorable !! ..whilst filming a scene with our very own President of our Guild (AGN) I was required to kneel and then the director and crew all went on bended knees too till the end of the scene … why ?? Cause it’s loveeee 🥹. For some reason I can’t get this cute moment of my mind 🥹."

See the post below:

Recall that the billionaire's wife, who is rumoured to have a troubled marriage with Ned Nwoko, whom she has two children with, has been trending for a while.

Fans react to Regina's post

Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng below:

@cindyozor1 said:

"Billionaire wife na joke to you?"

@pnyamutara said:

"You regret for sure, God will see u through."

@weightlossproducts9ja said:

"Na because you be Senator and a billionaire wife 😂👏👏. Respect is not of age at all. Weldone Gina."

@choice_sasha said:

"This the sign that alot of people still respect and love you without you even knowing..... Respect is been given to people that value and worked hard for it😍😍.... More grace Gina."

@bunnyebere12 said:

"You’re just a very beautiful and a good actress 🙌❤️❤️."

@godwin_daterush said:

"This is so adorable."

@blessingisreal9 said:

"I so much love you, and I will always support your decision and keep doing what makes you happy ❤️."

@blessedchioma1 said:

"I know it's acting but Omo I still wanted to cry with you 😂😂😂😂 this its why I don't like watching movies am too emotional."

@osasumemes said:

"Good to came back to your senses on time."

Regina Daniels splashes $30k on Rolex watch

Legit.ng previously reported that Regina Daniel, the wife of Billionaire Ned Nwoko, has been disturbing the gram for some time now.

Regina, who has been in a crisis with her man, showed off her newest acquisition for all to see on the gram.

The rich youngster posted a photo of her new Rolex watch and displayed the price, leaving many of her fans gasping for breath.

