A fan of Mercy Aigbe has shared the story of how he struggles with his baby mama over their child's welfare

The fan sent his story to the actress following the release of her Netflix movie, "Ada Omo Daddy”, which has been trending

According to the fan, the movie resonates with his situation with his baby mama, as he shared his experience

Nigerians have trooped over to Mercy Aigbe's comments section to share their hot takes on a trending topic.

A fan had reached out to the movie actress to share what he experienced at the hands of his baby mama. This came after Mercy Aigbe's movie Ada Omo Daddy trended all over social media.

Fan confides in Mercy Aigbe about his wrestle with his baby mama over their child. Credit: @mercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

The fan noted that in the last five months, he had spent the sum of N20 million naira in welfare. Sadly, his baby mama still acts like he does not do enough.

The man said:

"I just reached out to my baby mama for a way forward concerning the welfare of my child. I had spent over 20 million on her and the baby in 5 months but I was met with lack of accountability. It made me feel so bad that since the 11th of January, I haven't bought food or anything for my baby again. She ran out of food on the 30th of January (a month and two days ago)."

"But watching Ada Omo Daddy preached a gospel to me and made me weep at the scene where Mr. Bankole handed Pero over to Charles Okafor. It broke my heart and I wept. To be honest, I want to take care of my child, but my baby mama has been making it challenging for me." I'm going to dust everything off, and continue right after the DNA. This movie was for me. Thank you so much."

Fans react as man shares his issue with his baby mama. Credit: @mercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

See the post below:

Following his account, Mercy Aigbe urged single parents to put their differences aside and look after the child or children involved.

How fans reacted to the man's story

Read some reactions below:

@moshkumite said:

"My baby doesn't even care about his 7 years old ,I asked my boy yesterday that if his dad comes with car to pick him up will he go cus my boy love car alot,my boy replied and say I don't even know him,tears roll down my eyes cus I tried all my possible best to let his dad part of his life. God knows I tried my best."

@ifeolami_ said:

"You see that Ada Omo daddy na my story gangan. While watching it, I was like this is my story right now. I don’t even know if am going to do any elaborated wedding like this. Because my mom can’t stand my dad. And I can’t allow her to let my stepdad to be father of day. Be like say I be pero at this period 🤣🤣. Confused human being."

@_gem_glam said:

"To be honest ADA Omo daddy is relatable with a lot of people. What an interesting movie ."

@lagosmassagetherapist said:

"20m in 5 months is wild sha😮 Is she building a house?"

@sweetmotherconfessor said:

"It’s a must watch. Seen it over and over again."

@mide_fwesh said:

"I was happy ifeanyi and his family wasn’t served any food 😂😂 not even water."

Mercy Aigbe and Husband Kazim Adeoti love up

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe and her husband, Kazim Adeoti, trended online amid their recent event.

The movie star held the premiere of her latest movie on Tuesday night, December 10, and it was attended by her colleagues and others.

A viral video from the occasion captured the romantic moment when the couple danced amid guests.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng