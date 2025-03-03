A little boy cried as his mum carried him in her car after school hours because he preferred to enter bike

He struggled to open the door, and his mum complained about him wanting to use a bike to the house

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts on the little boy’s reactions as the clip trended

A young boy cried after his mum gave him a car ride after school hours.

He cried as he struggled to open the car door because he preferred a bike while going home.

Little Boy Cries as He Rejects Mum’s Car Ride, Prefers Bike After School Hours, Video Trends

In a video by @efezgold1 on TikTok, the woman was heard complaining about her son's attitude.

The little boy was trying to open the car door as he cried inside his mother's car.

The woman revealed that the car was a Benz and wondered why her son would act that way.

She said:

"Went to pick my son from school and he started crying that he wants to enter bike home. No be juju be that? And na Benz o."

Reactions as little boy cries inside Benz

@oluwabukolaolaitan said:

"I know u can afford a better life but just a suggestion....let him have a feel of how it feels.The memory will forever be there. Its an experience Sis."

@Hormawuhnmi said:

"Just like a baby girl born and brought up at Youkay told her mum that she’s craving pure water. I just dey think about my life."

@BimaGlams said:

"This was how I cried that I want to go to public school because my friends who attended public school told me they have big market in the school."

Debbie's Fam said:

"That's how they are, whenever I go to pick my girls with bike, you need to see theirs excitement, she even told me yesterday that bike is faster."

@confyfelix said:

"Maybe he has seen few of his friends that enters bike and sit infront of the Bikeman for that matter, the thing dey sweet him, abeg even if na once mk ein experience am."

@Awamaridi said:

"This was my younger brother when we were little. Always crying that he wants Okada. now He don climb okada sotey his eye don come down."

@reigneth260 said:

"This reminds me of the time in primary school when I went home crying that I didn't want to wear my leather Cutina to school anymore. I wanted rubber sandals because my classmates could slide with it."

