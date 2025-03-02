A Nigerian lady has shared the funny messages she received from her brother's friend who professed his love for her

According to the lady, the young boy was able to get her number from her younger brother after giving him the sum of N700

In his message, the lovestruck boy who's still in secondary school promised to give her anything she wanted including rice and foodstuffs

A secondary school student took his infatuation with an older lady to another level, showering her with promises of gifts and affection.

The lady received a series of endearing but funny messages from the lovestruck youngster.

Lady shares her chat with younger brother's friend

The lady, who shared the exchange on TikTok under the handle @maryamjibrinswife, revealed that her younger brother's friend had gotten her phone number by paying her brother N700.

Shortly afterwards, the young boy who was still in secondary school, poured his heart out in a series of messages, confessing his admiration for the lady and pledging to provide her with anything she desired.

His confessions were marked by a glaring naivety, as he offered to supply his crush with staples from his mother's kitchen, including rice and red oil.

He even boasted of his literary skills, claiming to have penned letters which he gave to his friend to present to her.

In his words:

"It's me Basit friend. The one that used to follow him very well. Basit gave me your number. I gave him N700. Aunty Maryam I swear you are very fine. I asked Basit if you have a boyfriend he said he doesn't know. Aunty Maryam I swear to God I like you. If you can love me back.

"I have not start to work. I want to write my WAEC. But anything you need tell me. My mummy she has rice in the house. I will bring for you. We have ororo too and red oil. Anyone you want. I used to write letter for Basit to give you. I will give him money to give you."

Despite his ardent professions however, the lady politely dismissed his advances, urging him to focus on his studies instead.

Sharing the chat online, the lady captioned the post:

"POV: Your junior brother sold your number to his friend. N700."

Reactions trail lady's chat with brother's friend

The exchange, which has been shared widely on TikTok, has left many in stitches.

@_gechee said:

"As I dey find boy wey go give me Lambo, I still dey observe Paul wey e mama get oyel."

@CrownMickeyXchange reacted:

"Why is it that once you ask a naija girls out, automatically she becomes an orphan, you should be ready to feed her, smh we can’t just share love together and be happy, una love is based on what."

@Osanga Ope said:

"See how she politely rejected him without making him feel bad or anything, you’re matured Mariam."

@_Noheemah said:

"Aunty Maryam why you sef Dey laugh if he greet you. Abeg accept ooo no worry if he give you rice and “oyel” I go help am add pepper and ingredients so you go fit do concoction rice (Our wife)."

@BïGØłäšhíłę added:

"I don do am before omo na letter I write give girl wey don dey 400 L and I dey maybe primary five omo the aunty too fine I dey buy sweet and all this cost biscuits then for her dem later tell."

@𝙱𝙸𝙶 𝚄𝚂𝙴𝚁 𝙺𝙿_ said:

"You nor want red oyel abi na lambo with oyel color u dey find, but the boy get mind sha, my own na to crush til the crush die."

@JOKER added:

"U don quick dey say which job he get to feed u must u always be feed in a relationship are u hungry at least talk about the real love the boy have for u first."

See the post below:

Lady displays text message from elder brother

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady elicited emotional reactions on social media after sharing the saddening text message she received from her elder brother.

The young lady said the text message made her shed tears and said a word of prayer for brothers all over the world.

