Mercy Aigbe's daughter Michelle Gentry showered encomiums on her mother as she spoke about her acting career

The young model also appreciated the actress’ fans and supporters for their positive reviews towards her mum’s first cinema production

Mercy in reaction to the heartfelt post from her child opened up on how she felt, triggering reactions online

Michelle Gentry, Mercy Aigbe's daughter, has expressed enormous pride over her mother following the success of her most recent film, Ada Omo Daddy.

Michelle expressed her delight on Instagram over the film's positive reviews from fans and netizens.

Mercy Aigbe and daughter Michelle exchange heartfelt pleasantries online. Credit: @michelleio

She praised Mercy Aigbe for her perseverance and passion in bringing the project to fruition, despite the difficulties encountered throughout production.

According to Michelle, Ada Omo Daddy has a special meaning for her mother since it conveys a powerful story that has impacted many hearts.

She expressed gratitude for the overwhelming love and support from viewers since its release in 2023 and asked them to keep streaming and supporting the film.

“I’m so happy to see all the love and positive reviews for this movie! I’m incredibly proud of my mom for her first cinema job—she poured her heart into this with so much resilience, even through all the challenges. This film means so much to her, and it tells a story that has impacted so many lives. Grateful to see it resonating with people! Keep streaming and supporting!”

Old photograph of Mercy Aigbe and daughter. Credit: @michielleio

Coming across the post, Mercy Aigbe appreciated her daughter's genuine sentiments in the comments section.

“Thank you, love.” Mercy wrote.

See her post below:

Fans and netizens react to Mercy Aigbe’s daughter’s post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

__big_jooo wrote:

"I just finished watching the movie …. It was really really nice …👏👏 Pero’s non biological Dad stood out for me for his nicely nature…. Then of course your mum she delivered on her role 💯I love the entire movie."

dufalefaithim said:

"Just finished watching I love it 😍😍😍😍 but I do hope everyone can forgive their dad easily not easy but pero got a soft heart."

jade_ladipo wrote:

"@realmercyaigbe yes it's a good movie I did not watch it in the cinema but I did yesterday in Netflix and I must say you did well."

kemtop22 reacted:

"Omo the movies worth the hype abeg...10/10."

wura.scent said:

"Have watched it and All I can say is the movie is really nice."

omobolanle_ann said:

"Nice movie, just too much background sound overshadowing the voices."

sabinatu.giwa reacted:

"Thank you my dear Michelle. You are a great daughter to your mum and so your children will make you proud too.This is just the beginning, by God's grace your mum will always get what she prayed for and even more.Love always from here."

ajibola2271 wrote:

"This is so sweet God bless you michello."

Mercy Aigbe celebrates daughter Michelle

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe has sparked emotions online with her latest post as she goes all out to celebrate her daughter, Michelle.

In the trending post, Mercy Aigbe celebrated Michelle as she turned a year older and described her as everything.

Legit.ng recalls reporting how Mercy Aigbe cried during Michelle's convocation after she graduated from the University of Canada.

