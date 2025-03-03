Gospel singer Testimony Jaga has shared his experience with his controversial colleague Portable Zazu

Testimony Jaga in a video shared the feeling he had when he held Portable; he also spoke about how the Zeh Nation boss had been causing problems for people around his vicinity

Testimony Jaga's comment about Portable Zazu has stirred mixed reactions as some netizens advised him against coming for the Street Pop star

Gospel singer Testimony Jaga in a recent statement recalled his experience with Street Pop star Habeeb Okikiola aka Portable Zazu.

Jaga, who was the latest celebrity to be featured on the HonestBunch podcast, formerly hosted by Nedu Wazobia, recently relieved following his drama with VeryDarkMan, claimed Portable is demonic.

The gospel, who said the demons in Portable manifested when he held him, said the Zeh Nation label after being led to Christ, returned to his old self within a short period.

Jaga also alleged that people who stay around the singer's vicinity, complained about him terrorising them.

"Portable is demonic. When I held him, the demons in him started manifesting, since the day we went to his house and he accepted Jesus and then later re-enact and started abusing us, he hasn’t rested since that day. The Bike men told us to kpai him cos he terrorises them in his area," Testimony jaga said in a video.

Jaga further claimed that if Portable sells all his properties in Ilogbo area of Ogun state, it would not be up to N7 million.

Watch video as Testimony Jaga speaks about Portable

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Testimony Jaga gave Portable a three-day ultimatum to apologise to the clergyman he slapped in a viral video.

The gospel singer was also present when Portable apologised to the pastor, and he even helped to beg Nigerians to forgive the controversial singer.

Reactions trail Testimony Jaga's comment about Portable

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video, read them below:

Tarilabor_ said:

"He went to take his life from Jesus back and Jesus gree."

Generalprime1 wrote:

"okk honest bunch have come back with their antics..."

badablestarlove said:

"Ogha mih portable is demonic keh ,maybe I need to dwell with the demons to become an Angel."

badablestarlove reacted:

"Portable is demonic keh , maybe what he does shaa because anyone that does not do things the right way will actually be demonic in eyes of human."

valentino____ev said:

"Nedu dey behind the scene dey ask the guy questions too."

hillagirl wrote:

"Portable is coming and he is coming with a song about this."

ipijeas commented:

"Portable Dey on his own, Una don Dey go find him trouble! Must you guys always talk about someone? Wetin concern una with Portable?"

Video as Portable beats fan in trenches

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the Zazu crooner was captured beating up a fan during a burial ceremony.

In the viral video, Portable pushed the guy, and he fell, sustaining injuries as some men gathered around him.

Another clip showed some people shouting and abusing the singer as he went to his car after the altercation.

