Nigerian gospel singer Testimony Jaga has joined the growing voices from within Christendom who have reacted to the video of Portable slapping a pastor

Testimony Jaga slammed Portable for slapping the pastor who went to Zazu's bar to preach the gospel

The gospel singer vowed to deal with Portable if the singer didn't make amends and apologise to the pastor he slapped

There's a growing reaction from many within the Nigerian Christendom to Portable Zazu's recent action against an elderly clergyman whom he slapped when he came around his bar to preach.

Days after content creator Oba Solomon reacted to Portable's action, another public figure, Testimony Jaga, slammed Zazu's behaviour.

The gospel singer Testimony Jaga has even taken it to a new height. In a video shared on his page, Jaga sent a message to Portable asking him to apologise to the pastor for maltreating him.

"I give you 3 days" - Jaga to Portable

In his message, Jaga explained why Portable's treatment of the clergyman was wrong. He told him to take his warnings seriously because he would go the extra mile to get restitution for the wrongs committed against the pastor.

Testimony Jaga gave Portable a three-day request to call and apologise to the clergyman or to be ready to face the wrath of the law and God.

Watch Testimony Jaga's video below:

Netizens react as Jaga calls out Portable

Here are some of the comments that trailed Jaga's ultimatum to Portable:

@martinsmusik:

"God bless you brother my love for you just want up 100%."

@laboleswagz101:

"After 3 days what will you do?"

@prophecy_green:

"I stand With Jaga. Portable must regret is actions."

@aduke4keem:

"Anybody dat is supporting Portable on wat he did to dat pastor konidafun gbogbo yin patapata Olorun abatiyin ne ni."

@officialcaptaincapoditutti:

"Bro Christianity is not all about calling people out on social media you can call Portable privately and advice hi . And tell him to do the needful not all this coming online to make Christianity looks like Cultism."

@kamo_state:

"God bless you Jaga."

@oluwatobilobaben:

"We keep quiet tooooo much! I see some Christians defending portable on this matter, really really sad😢 . Thank you very much for speaking up! God bless you Sir!"

@eekaidem1:

"One of the problems we have in the Christian community is disunity. Call a spade a spade, when you see something wrong address it immediately."

@omolaraomotola90:

"This is the time all the famous pastors supposed to talk 😢But is is politics now they will say God say."

Video as Portable beats fan in trenches

Legit.ng also reported that Portable was captured beating up a fan when he went for a burial ceremony.

In a viral video, the Zazu crooner pushed the guy, and he fell, sustaining injuries as some men gathered around him.

Another clip showed some people shouting and abusing the singer as he went to his car after the altercation.

