After nearly eight days, controversial singer Portable finally meets the pastor whom he slapped for preaching in front of his bar

In the viral clip, the Street-pop sensation was seen in tears while begging for the clergyman's forgiveness

Since the video of Zazu slapping the elderly clergyman went viral, numerous men of God have threatened to deal with Portable for assaulting a pastor

After a week of back and forth on social media, controversial singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable, has finally met the clergyman whom he slapped for preaching in front of his bar and apologised for his actions.

Clips of the clergyman visiting his bar along with famous gospel singer Testimony Jaga have emerged online.

Controversial Nigerian singer Portable has finally linked up with the Pastor whom he slapped as he begs forgiveness. Photo credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

In the viral clip, the Street-pop sensation was seen apologising to the pastor with tears rolling down his eyes.

Portable was heard telling the man to forgive him while noting that his actions were wrong and came not from a place of malice.

Testimony Jaga visited Portable

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Testimony Jaga gave Portable a three-day ultimatum to apologise to the clergyman.

Well, Testimony Jaga was there when Portable apologised to the pastor, and he even helped the begged Nigerians to forgive the controversial singer.

Watch the viral clip below:

Reactions as Portable apologises to Pastor

Here are some of the comments that trailed the video after Portable's apologised to the clergyman:

@DanielRegha:

"Portable crying means nothing, cos there's no guarantee that he won't repeat the same wrongful act in the near future if he finds himself in the same situation. His apology might come off as genuine, but he's someone that's eager to be in the spotlight so it's difficult to take him seriously."

@naturalboifilmz:

"Nigerians are in a toxic relationship with Portable. One week, he's causing trouble; the next, he's stirring up emotions, scaring us, making us angry, then making us laugh, always doing anything to stay in the spotlight."

@betty_nwabunike:

"Well it’s good of him to apologise.We could say he is a humble man and can also be sensitive."

@i_ikeazota:

"The Christian community should take her faith serious else Christianity will turn mockery."

@GeniusHawlah:

"He go still enter another issue wey go make am apologize very soon. Na wetin dey keep am relevant be that. If he no cause trouble nothing dey for am."

@BlessedAjoke:

"Normal normal portable no well now that he's back to his senses Abeg forgive him biko."

@adeola2707:

"I just pray this tears aren’t fake ooo Portable and drama are 5&6."

@stepp02:

"No matter what, the seed has been sown glory to God."

Video as Portable beats fan in trenches

Legit.ng also reported that Portable was captured beating up a fan when he went for a burial ceremony.

In a viral video, the Zazu crooner pushed the guy, and he fell, sustaining injuries as some men gathered around him.

Another clip showed some people shouting and abusing the singer as he went to his car after the altercation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng