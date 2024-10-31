Skit maker Peller has made a video call to a man known as Afobaje for what he did for him before he had a TikTok live session with Davido

The content creator had been in contact with Davido and eventually had a live session with him which was widely applauded

His video to Afobaje sparked reactions among fans in the comment section of his post as they shared their view about it

Popular skit maker Habeeb Hamzat, professionally known as Peller, has proven that he can never bite the finger that fed him.

Legit.ng had reported that Peller had stormed Davido's house with his lover, Jarvis, and Jo Blaq for his TikTok live session. He gave updates while he was there.

In a new development, Peller video called a man known as Afobaje, who linked him up with Davido.

The funny man went wild with excitement as he sighted Afobaje on his video call.

Peller speaks about Afobaje

In the recording, Peller was not wearing a shirt as he screamed while talking. According to him, the day he called Afobaje, he was with Davido.

Afobaje gave the phone to the Grammy Award nominee, who spoke with him. He thanked Afobaje several times in the sweet clip.

Recall that Peller had earlier met with Davido ahead of their live session, which took place on Thursday, October, 30, 2024.

How fans reacted to Peller's video

Reactions have trailed the appreciation video made by Peller. Here are some of the comments below:

@jman53y:

"As it should be! We rise by lifting others."

@official_halleedewuyi:

"OBO for the realest reasons."

@adel201850:

"Why you no go love 001."

@michael.charleson:

"We rise by lifting other's."

@ever.ready____:

"You’ll should leave Davido alone."

@padewalexx:

"Make gbeduuuu drop abeg."

@richie_968:

"The guy too get glory! Even this dem Dj chicken funny pass am."

@_dee_nino:

"There’s one more person he needed to thank. Someone call afobaje, before afobaje was able to make it happen."

Peller sets GoFundMe for Jarvis

Previously, Legit.ng had reported that the skit maker had made a video to beg Nigerians for money to operate Jarvis' mouth tumour.

Jarvis had made a video and said the tumour made her quit her Al niche as she said she was waiting for the result of the test.

In the recording made by Peller, he noted that the operation would need over N30million and that he had opened a GoFundMe for her.

