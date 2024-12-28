Lola Alao has stated that her beloved mother was no more, she shared some pictures of the deceased taken when she was still hale and hearty

In her post, the actress expressed how much she and her siblings will miss their mother and added that God loves her a lot

Her colleagues took to the comment section to sympathise with her and pay tribute to the soul of the departed

Nollywood actress, Lola Alao, is currently not in a joyful mood, despite the fact that many are still rejoicing over the Yuletide season.

The moviemaker, who converted to Islam years ago, shared the sad news that her beloved mother was no more.

Fans react to Lola Alao's post. Photo credit@iamlolaalao

Source: Instagram

In two of her posts on Instagram, she shared pictures of her late mother. In one of the images, her mother was holding firm to her as they both smiled at the camera.

Lola wrote rest in peace in the caption and called her mother a beautiful woman.

Lola Alao shares how she will miss mother

In another post on social media, the actress, who remembered her late colleagues, shared how much she and her siblings will miss their mother.

She disclosed that they will forever miss her, but God loved her more. The movie star further mentioned that the departed soul should continue resting in peace.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the Lola's post

Netizens reacted to the post shared by the actress. Here are some of the comments below:

@realflakkyshadare:

"Ahhh. Rip mum."

@saidatelliot:

"Rest on inya."

@omo.jesu.566:

"My condolences, may her soul rest well."

@newdawnasooke:

"Accept my condolences my dear sister."

@ayooluwaca:

"Sad, may her soul rest in peace."

@hepzzydara1:

"May her soul rest in peace, take heart ma'am."

@iyaboojofespris:

"May her gentle soul rest in perfect peace, so sorry sis."

@dayoamusa

"My sincere condolences."

@tawaajisefinni:

"Awww my condolences ma. May her soul rest in peace."

@arewastouchlondon:

"Rest on grandma."

@hepzzydara1:

"My condolences ma'am, may her soul rest in peace."

Osas Ighodaro lose mother

Legit.ng had reported that the curvy Nollywood actress was bereaved a few years ago.

In a post on Instagram, she shared the date that her mother died and her how painful the loss was for her.

Friends, fans, and colleagues condoled with her over the loss.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng