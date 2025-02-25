Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola’s daughter, Temi Otedola, recently shared a video of herself cooking yam and egg

The socialite posted the step-by-step process of how she prepared the meal with the help of her house chef

Temi Otedola’s cooking video raised a series of hilarious reactions from Nigerians with some of them commenting on how she struggled with the onions

Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola’s daughter, Temi Otedola, is trending after posting a video of herself cooking online.

Just recently, the actress, fashion influencer and socialite took to her TikTok page to share a clip of how she prepared yam and egg for her partner, Tosin Ajibade aka Mr Eazi.

In the clip, Temi was in her wide kitchen as she prepped the ingredients needed for the meal while the main chef directed her on each step to take.

Nigerians react to billionaire's daughter Temi Otedola's cooking video. Photos: @temiotedola

Source: TikTok

The billionaire’s daughter struggled with chopping the onions as tears dropped from her eyes. She also crushed the ginger, garlic, and diced the red peppers, and other ingredients as she was instructed to do by the chef.

Another part of the video showed Temi slicing a tuber of yam. The billionaire’s daughter also appeared to struggle with this part of the cooking process.

She eventually got to frying the egg and plating it beside the yams before serving it to her man, Mr Eazi. The music star rated Temi’s meal, noting that it was okay but he preferred his eggs to be more spicy.

See the video below:

Reactions as Temi Otedola shares cooking video

The video of Temi Otedola cooking drew the attention of several Nigerians. Many of them commented on how the billionaire’s daughter fared in the kitchen seeing as it appeared to be a rare occurrence for her:

Mr Eazi rates Temi Otedola after she cooked yam and eggs for him. Photos: @temiotedola

Source: Instagram

Blackjokesguy said:

“I'm sure I'm not the only one who has said "temi be careful, your hand" more than 10 times 😭.”

Afia Agyeman Antwi said:

“Her cutting is giving me Kendall cutting cucumber 😊.”

RUNTOWN FAN wrote:

“Atleast she showed that someone was guiding her not some just be real atleast.”

Yinka Adebayo said:

“don't tell me she is learning to do this 😅.”

🇳🇬🇬🇧SKY BLOOG said:

“So she no sabi cook 😭. I can't marry her.”

Diaa.gram wrote:

"Opeyemi said that you’re chopping the onions wrong 🙂 said it’s dangerous."

Ogbeni Sly wrote:

“When you are wealthy your wife mustn’t know how to cook. Because tell me how chef wan dey see money 😂😂😂.”

Fain arts .ng wrote:

Una see say wife wey sabi or no sabi cook no concern rich people.😂😂 I need to double my hustle o.”

Elizabeth said:

“Onions doesn't respect anyone, so rude 😂.”

Baller said:

“unless you want to learn because you enjoy cooking, I think you should relax and enjoy your money jare. Don't conform to societal pressure.”

Maureenchidy said:

“with the way you handle the knife it's obvious you've not been cooking before. keep trying till you become perfect. Next will be jollof rice.”

Mr Eazi marks Temi Otedola's birthday

Legit.ng had reported that the singer celebrated his wife, Temi, on her 28th birthday with a lovely picture of the way she was honoured on her special day.

He noted that he was going to spoil her, calling her naughty Temi in the caption of the picture, in which she had a towel around her waist.

In another picture, Temi had her eyes closed, and a smile was written all over her face.

