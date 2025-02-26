Nigerian singer Timaya and his rumoured American reality star girlfriend, Brooke Bailey, have sparked breakup rumours

Just recently, it was discovered that the US reality star had unfollowed the singer and deleted all his photos from her page

This discovery piqued the interest of several netizens who started asking questions and wondering if all was well between them

Nigerian singer Inetimi Timaya Odon aka Timaya and his American girlfriend, Brooke Bailey, seem to have broken up.

Recall that Timaya and Brooke Bailey took over the Nigerian social media space with a series of loved-up photos, with fans suggesting they had become an item.

However, only a few months after the ‘celebrity couple’ debuted their ‘relationship’ online, new developments suggest that things are no longer well between them.

Nigerians react as Timaya's American girlfriend Brooke Bailey unfollows him on Instagram. Photos: @timayatimaya, @brookebaileyinc

Just recently, it was discovered that the American reality star had deleted all of Timaya’s photos from her page including the one where they rocked matching Nigerian traditional attires.

However, that’s not all. A look through Brooke Bailey’s following list on Instagram shows that she has unfollowed Timaya. See a screenshot below:

Screenshot shows how Timaya and Brooke Bailey are no longer on each other's Instagram. Photos: @timayatimaya, @brookebaileyinc

Reactions as Timaya and Brooke Bailey spark breakup rumours

The new development between Timaya and Brooke Bailey drew the attention of many Nigerians. Some of them wondered what had happened to the celebrity duo while others concluded that they must have broken up:

Beautyatbayng said:

“That was fast.”

Jumi_hope said:

“The women abroad don't tolerate BS for long, once we spot it, we move. Only our Nigerian ladies will sit and cry and beg for them to be loved.”

Miss__ake wrote:

“Trailer don pass their middle.”

Princedavide6 said:

“Na akata life be that.they no dey waste time to vex.”

Ficklebuds said:

“Heartbreak don touch this one too😂😂😂.”

Onome_jessi said:

“The shortest love story 😂.”

Ify9520 said:

“The contract has expired 🤣🤣🤣.”

Anezi wrote:

“Maybe the money finished.”

Bcmedia_online wrote:

“He said he can never date or marry a Nigerian woman, soo he should enjoy 😂.”

Lifeoflotachukwu said:

“Are we surprised, definitely NO🤣😂.”

Uzo_sucre said:

“Good for him.”

Sean Garrett shades Timaya's US boo Brooke Bailey

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that US singer and songwriter Sean Garrett seemingly reacted to rumours about American TV star Brooke Bailey dating Nigerian singer Timaya.

In a now-deleted tweet, the US singer claimed that after there are no more athletes to go after, American reality stars go after men in Africa.

Sean’s tweet drew comments from netizens and one of them asked him for further explanation. The X user, Heated, asked for more information about the girls and athletes Garrett was referring to. The US songwriter responded by saying he wasn’t going to list names.

Sean Garrett’s tweets soon spread on social media and it drew the attention of many Nigerians. Some of them took offence to what the US music star had to say.

