Former bread seller Olajumoke Orisagunna has taken to social media to update Nigerians about going back to school

The single mum and former model posted a video of herself speaking fluent English to the joy of her online followers

Several of them praised Jumoke’s growth as they encouraged her to do better among other kind words

Former Nigerian bread hawker, Olajumoke Orisagunna, has gotten better with her spoken English, to the joy of many.

Recall that Olajumoke became a viral sensation after she unknowingly walked onto the set of celebrity photographer, TY Bello’s photoshoot. This shut her into the limelight with many people investing in her growth as a woman.

After disappearing from the spotlight for a while, Olajumoke had a comeback while making several changes to her life. One of the changes involved her getting an education.

The former bread seller took to her official Instagram page to update Nigerians about her schooling in a new video. However, what stood out from the clip was the fluent English the former hawker was speaking.

Olajumoke told Nigerians about her school and how she attends classes every Sunday. She also talked about the new teacher that was introduced to her.

See the heartwarming video below:

Reactions as Jumoke Onibread speaks fluent English

The video of Olajumoke speaking fluent English soon drew the attention of many Nigerians and some of them had interesting things to say about it:

Charmenaija said:

“Wow see me dey smile 😂 i love this.”

Sabinawalz wrote:

“Wow she’s such a fast learner.. more grace.”

Hennykarzcouture said:

“wow 👏👏🔥.”

Lagos_gist said:

“This is impressive! The sky is just your starting point.”

Fholooks_1 said:

“Wow!!!!… she’s determined 👍👍👍.”

Chicodi_eze_7 said:

“Wow ! You doing great . Keep it up dear.”

Timmyraycakes wrote:

“Keep going dear name sake ,you will excel.”

Dejimecury said:

“Greatly improved.”

Oluyinkanurudeen said:

“Keep it up.”

Teniolajuwomi said:

“Happy to hear ❤️.”

Olajumoke Onibread becomes OAP

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Olajumoke Orisaguna, better known as Olajumoke Onibread, had bagged an employment as an On Air personality with City105.1 FM.

Legit.ng had reported that Olajumoke had veered into broadcasting as she was seen at a broadcast station.

In a new development, the former bread seller took to her Instagram page and shared her employment letter, which was dated January 18th, 2025. Her period of probation, which will last for six months. Her duties were also highlighted in the letter that she displayed online.

In the caption of her post, she congratulated herself and thanked the people, who helped her. She appreciated lady Azuka Ogujiuba and the manager of her new place of employment.

Source: Legit.ng