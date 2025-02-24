Ini Edo has announced the unfortunate demise of her beloved father in a post on social media

She called him her greatest cheer leader and her first love, she also shared a picture of her late father in the post

Fans were sympatric in the comment section as they tried to console her over her loss and prayed for the repose of her father's soul

Nollywood actress Ini Edo has shared an emotional post and sad news with her fans on social media.

In the short message, she announced the unfortunate demise of her beloved father. According to her, her dad was her greatest cheerleader.

The actress, who showed her daughter's face a few weeks ago, also said the post about her father's demise was the hardest to make for her.

Ini Edo speaks about late father

Also in her post, Ini Edo, who confirmed her traditional marriage last year also called her late father her first love and king.

She affirmed that heavens had gained an angle as she further eulogised the late man.

Ini Edo also shared a picture of her father in suit, sitting quietly and staring at the camera. However, the role interpreter didn't share any details about how the sad incident occurred.

Celebrities who lost their fathers

A few celebrities had lost their fathers in the last couple of months. A few weeks ago, comedian Bovi also announced that he had lost his beloved father. He shared details about the elderly man's life and times.

Another actress, Lala Akindoju also announced the death of her father. She lamented that she started the year with her father but didn't end the year with him.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Ini Edo's post

Netizens reacted to the sad news about Ini Edo's father. Here are some of the comments below:

@judyaustin said:

"May his gentle soul rest in peace, so sorry darling."

@jackieappiah commented:

"My heartfelt condolences on your loss. May he rest in peace."

@geemary96567 stated:

"May God grant him eternal rest and May hos grace be upon you during this difficult time."

@ikemefunanolubunmi wrote:

"Accept my condolences it is well with you and the entire family."

@theonlychigurl said:

"iniedo may God send peace and strength, it is well with you."

@inidimaokojie wrote:

"I’m so sorry for your loss. May his soul rest in peace."

@omonioboli reacted:

"Our thought and prayers are with you and your family. May his soul rest in peace."

Lola Alao loses mother

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Lola Alao had stated that her beloved mother was no more. She shared some pictures of the deceased taken when she was still hale and hearty as she shared the sad news.

In her post, the actress expressed how much she and her siblings would miss their mother and added that God loved her a lot.

Her colleagues took to the comment section to sympathise with her and pay tribute to the soul of the departed.

