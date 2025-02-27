Nigerian socialite and 2baba’s ex-partner, Pero Adeniyi’s new husband and her kids are making headlines

In a video that was posted on Instagram, Pero’s new man, Ola, and her daughter with 2baba, Ehi, were seen dancing together at a club

The heartwarming display got several netizens talking about Pero’s family amid 2baba’s relationship drama

The new husband of Pero Adeniyi, the former partner of Nigerian socialite and singer Innocent ‘2baba’ Idibia, and her kids are making social media headlines.

Just recently, Pero took to her official Instagram page to showcase the heartwarming relationship between her new husband, Ola, and her children from previous relationships.

Nigerians react to video of Pero Adeniyi's husband dancing with 2baba's daughter. Photos: @_perosaiyemi

In the video, Pero’s man and two of her kids, including her daughter with 2baba, Ehi Idibia, were spotted having fun at a nightclub.

The video captured 2baba’s daughter dancing with Pero’s husband and having a good time at the social gathering.

Pero accompanied the video with a caption where she gushed over her family members. She wrote:

“Boo and his baes...❤️❤️❤️ @yslmeer @ehi.benzy @ehiidibia the dance steps though🤣.”

See the heartwarming video below:

Reactions as Pero’s husband dances with 2baba’s daughter

The video of Pero Adeniyi’s husband, Ola, dancing with 2baba’s daughter, Ehi Idibia, drew the attention of netizens. Several of them were impressed by the display.

Pero, her daughter and her husband dance together at a nightclub. Photos: @_perosaiyemi

Pero dances with husband amid 2baba and Annie's breakup

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Pero Adeniyi, the baby mama of singer Innocent Idibia, aka 2Baba, got mixed reactions after she shared a video of herself rocking her man on the dance floor.

Pero's video was posted after 2Baba announced that he had separated from his wife Annie Idibia after 13 years of marriage. His post gathered massive reactions from Nigerians, and many criticised how he announced the news.

Some netizens felt Pero was happy about 2Baba's breakup from Annie but others hailed her for how successful she has become. In the comments section, a peep asked the new club owner to say what was truly on her mind.

