Nigerian singer Runtown and Nollywood actress Onyii Alexx, have raised talks about the nature of their relationship

Just recently, a video was posted online of the music star and the actress vacationing together for her birthday

The video went viral and several netizens wondered if they were both in a romantic relationship or if it was just platonic

Nigerian singer Douglas Jack Agu aka Runtown and Nollywood actress Onyii Alexx, are making headlines over relationship rumours.

The rumours started after Onyii Alexx took to her official Instagram page to share a video of herself on vacation with Runtown for her birthday.

In the video, the celebrity duo were in a room as Runtown praised Onyii Alexx about her upcoming birthday. According to the Mad Over You crooner, he is proud of her. He said:

“Birthday girl in a few, I’m proud of you Onyinyechi, always.”

The video showed Onyii Alexx leaning on Runtown’s shoulder with a big smile on her face before the singer fondly tapped her cheeks while also smiling.

Onyii Alexx accompanied the video with a caption explaining their relationship. According to her, they are besties. See the clip below:

Reactions to Runtown and Onyii Alexx’s video

The heartwarming video of Runtown and Onyii Alexx together piqued the interest of netizens. Several of them wondered if they were both in a romantic relationship:

Wendy_hair_ said:

“They look so good together 😍.”

Cyndyoriel said:

“I am rooting for them❤️❤️. I love love 😍.”

Official_korkor said:

“I love the two of them together. My baby and my other baby 😍.”

Netufobayo wrote:

“This one your money no reach to carry American girl, Asake carry American, burna carry American, Timaya carry American girl, your money no reach to carry American girls.”

Deeyarrnarh said:

“Him no do top models again😂.”

Jux_jenni7 wrote:

“They hv been friends for long tho.”

Cynthia_akujieze said:

“Relationship or friendship?”

Cyndyoriel said:

“I’m rooting oh🥰. I love to see love.”

Babygirlsommie said:

“I’m jealous😍.”

Nayaabayby wrote:

“Runtown has broken my heart 😞.”

Nene_george wrote:

“It’s no longer that Sudanese model, is now Onyi Alex. Una Dey try o!!!😂😂”

Super_uc77 said:

“E reach your turn you tiff our Runtown.”

Adut Akech hints at breakup with Runtown

Meanwhile in 2021, Sudanese-Australian model, Adut Akech, and Runtown's relationship seemed to hit the rocks.

The international supermodel satisfied the curiosity of her fans and followers on Instagram after treating them to a question-and-answer session. One follower was quick to ask about the model’s relationship status and she wasted no time in spilling the beans.

Adut made it known that she is single and in fact ready to mingle. However, the actress added that she's joking about the mingling part while reiterating the fact that she wasn’t in a relationship with anyone at the time.

