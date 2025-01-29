2Baba's baby mama Pero Adeniyi has responded to those criticising her dance video at a nightclub

Legit.ng recently reported a fun video of the music star's baby mama dancing with another man at the club

Pero who was unwilling to turn a blind eye to the messages from critics also responded with clapbacks

Pero Adeniyi, one of Innocent Idibia aka 2Baba has come for people criticising her for sharing a fun video amid the music legend and Annie Idibia's marriage crash.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Pero spurred reactions after she posted a steamy video of herself dancing with her man at a nightclub.

The video was shared amid the social media uproar after her baby daddy announced his separation from Annie Idibia after 13 years.

Pero, a mum of four, three of whom she had with 2Baba in the caption of the video also bragged about her business, stating that the nightlife business was not for the weak.

She added that she expects her industry friends to support her as much as she supports them, voicing how excited she was to host everyone at her club soon.

Pero exchanges words with critics

Amid the congratulatory message from her fans, some netizens accused her of throwing shade at 2Baba and Annie with the timing of her post.

In response to a critic, Pero simply wrote the trending phrase, "Ganu."

Ganu Si, a trending phrase is a derogatory word for unwelcomed interlopers. It became popular during KWAM 1's exchange with some Muslim clerics during his late mother's Fidau prayer in Ijebu Ode, Ogun state.

See screenshots of Pero's exchange with a netizen over her fun video:

Fans defend Pero

Legit.ng captured some of the messages from Pero's fans as well, read them below:

aanthonia said:

"@perosaiyemi_ won Ganusi pro max ni ooo. awon Ganiyu weds Nusirat dem dem E choke!!! Awok Eni ibi. Waiting for relationship to back fire! Awon Aje tan wu irun le yi.. awon opaki olaki ala gogo ide. una feel it Las Las."

niffy_unusual reacted

"@slimkiki Losers Fc kilode tie wa Ganu si comment section Eni eleni? No be she kobalise una now."

ybkaya said:

"My Sweet Pero I'll definitely come party when I'm in Naija, I get flower wey I wan give you and your handsome man."

chuks.andre wrote:

"Pero d Love and respect i have for you eh ur husband go think say e love you pass me."

fully_gaazaaaa____ said:

"@perosaiyemi_ keep winning beautiful, keep smiling, you’re gorgeous, you have manners, you’re calm, intelligent, wife material , good mother etc. you’re love @perosaiyemi_. May God protect you from your enemies that hate you for no reason.."

Toke Makinwa others tackle 2Baba

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that 2Baba was caught up in a messy online drama after he announced his separation from his wife and actress Annie Idibia.

Many Nigerians have given their hot takes on the issue in the past few days and celebrities have been at the forefront.

Legit.ng highlights the opinions of some celebrities on 2Baba's divorce drama which has enveloped the social media space

