Pero Adeniyi, the baby mama of singer 2Baba, has shared what she is up to amid the divorce drama of the singer with his wife Annie Idibia

The mother of four showed excitement as she partied hard with her new lover, and shared a video on her Instagram page

Some netizens alleged that she has waited for when the singer's marriage will crash, others hailed her achievement

Pero Adeniyi, the baby mama of singer Innocent Idibia, aka 2Baba, got mixed reactions after she shared a video of herself rocking her man on the dance floor.

She revealed that her new job as a club owner is not for the weak or faint-hearted. According to the mother of four (three for 2Baba), when she goes to her friends' clubs, they will also come to hers.

Pero wished that she would host everyone soon at her night club. She used the opportunity to beg for more patronage.

Netizens react to 2Baba's baby mama Pero

Pero's video was posted in the period 2Baba announced that he has separated from his wife Annie Idibia after 13 years of marriage. His post gathered massive reactions from Nigerians, and many have criticised how he announced the news.

Some netizens felt Pero was happy about 2Baba's breakup from Annie but others hailed her for how successful she has become. In the comments section, a peep asked the new club owner to say what was truly on her mind.

Watch Pero's video below:

Reactions as Pero dances amid 2Baba's divorce

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions as Pero Adeniyi dances with her man amid 2Baba's divorce from Annie Idibia below:

@realopeolofin commented:

"Sometimes, the woman they didn’t choose ends better."

@eniitanniniola reacted:

"The bitter comment coming from woman to their fellow women is embarrassing. Why should woman always take the fall for man's bad deed? You’ll should go get busy and let people live their life."

@clara_edet noted:

"So, you waited for this day for you to be happy?"

@slimkiki said:

"Aunty talk wetin de your mind and stop going through corners."

@leo_girly_baby commented:

"Peace of mind wan wound you my darling."

@toys_and_thrifts_in_enugu said:

"Mtchew."

@morenikeade reacted:

"I no sabi this woman but I love her."

@bi_organics noted:

"He who laugh last laugh best!"

@dinmaonly stated:

"Wow nice one. I was wondering who owned that building. May all you lay your hands on continue to progress."

@justvivian_89 commented:

"Enjoy baby girl, you dodged a missile. I love seeing happy and successful women."

2Baba's divorce: Toke Makinwa, others tackle singer

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that 2Baba is currently in a messy online drama after he announced that he has separated from his wife Annie Idibia.

Many Nigerians have given their hot takes on the issue in the past few days and celebrities have been at the forefront.

Legit.ng highlights the opinions of some celebrities on 2Baba's divorce drama which has enveloped the social media space.

