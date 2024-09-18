When it seems like P-Square might have ended their social media drama, Paul Okoye released a new video shading his twin brother

He gave credit to himself for most of the work in the group and shared why he decided to stop doing music with Peter Okoye

According to Rudeboy, as the singer is fondly called, those days of him not getting benefits for his work are over

Singer Paul Okoye of P-Square has shared why he does not want to do music with his twin brother Peter Okoye, aka Mr P.

In a video, he stated that he sang the songs for the music group while he and Peter shared the benefits.

He also stated that the days when the monkey (him) worked and the baboon (Peter) was reaping the rewards were over.

The music star added that he preferred to sing alone and enjoy the fruits of his labour. His statement made some fans uncomfortable and they questioned him for making it seem like Peter did not do any work when P-Square was still active.

Reactions to Rudeboy's video

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Paul Okoye's video below:

@cynthia_kelz:

"Paul is making it look like his brother wasn't putting in the work. God forbid."

@chinwelicious:

"The way he keeps throwing shade at his twin makes it clear that he and his older brother are the real issue. Speaking about your twin in such a low manner says a lot about your character."

@koolsat04:

"He's the wicked one, he has never felt alright sharing things with his twin, he doesn't know many people actually like P-square then because of their dance steps which is Peter's doings. People love Peter more. We can now believe why his wife divorced him. He has a very dark heart."

@groceryaffairs:

"God forbid. So all the dance Peter was doing, he was playing, right?"

@alanalilian:

"Na your blood you dey discredit like this tufiakwa gi."

@court_nei:

"Very mean and vile human being. Tueh."

Paul Okoye sends message to Peter

Legit.ng earlier reported that Paul Okoye of P-Square had continued to address his issues with his twin brother, Peter, on social media.

Rudeboy went live on Instagram, and a snippet from the session made the rounds online.

In the emotional clip, he questioned his twin brother, and netizens reacted to it by dropping their hot takes.

