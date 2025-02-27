Crossdresser Idris Okuneye Better known as Bobrisky has descended on VeryDrakMan over his case with Nedu and others

Recall that VDM and Bobrisky were at logger heard before he left the country after the critic released evidence against him

In a new lengthy post, Bobrisky did not hold back in expressing how bitter he feels about VDM to the public, triggering reactions from fans

Bobrisky, a Nigerian crossdresser, has weighed into Vincent Martins Otse's case with Nedu, Chinedu Ani Emmanuel.

VDM dragged the on-air personality over N60 million in scholarship funds to encourage Nigerian students. According to reports, Nedu has promised to involve influencers and pay them the sun on N500k each to make a shout-out and charged the body the sum of N60 million, which he allegedly pocketed.

Bobrisky supports Nedu, drags VDM through filth.

Source: Instagram

Nedu's legal team has contacted VDM via his Instagram direct message, alerting him of an impending court case.

After this, VDM released a voice note, where Nedu may have incriminated himself and mentioned a couple of places, including South Africa. VDM shared a video where he took the file to the South African Embassy to submit evidence against Nedu.

Bobrisky says he is ready to deal with VDM.

Source: Instagram

Reacting to all these, Bobrisky told the critic to quit fooling himself and that he was ready to give him hot. He also stated that he could not wait until VDM is behind bars.

He wrote:

"I'm very sure out of many court cases you have one or two judgment will give you 5yrs to serve. Many people following you are just waiting for the day you will be finally shut up for good. Look at the time you were in prison for just 21 days people where so happy."

"Everyday i keep praying for a day you will say what will put in big tremble. Congrats to me you close to it. I can't wait to SLAY in all black to celebrate when you looked up. I'm expecting you to reply me so i can fire you back. Now i have ur time let the battle begin."

See the post below:

Reactions to Bobrisky's post about VDM's

Read some comments compiled by Legit.ng below:

@kingzaram1 said:

"Same VDM that single-handedly chased you away from Nigeria for good 😂😂😂😂."

@tmt_king_109 said:

"If their career is dying they will try to chase clout with VDM name 😂."

@smo.hit said:

"Ghost want drag person with physical appearance… if dem born u well come back to Naija and say all this to him 😂😂😂."

@stanbas.ng said:

"Bob that had been granted a UK citizenship... make una dey play."

@nice_touch_painters said:

"Mummy way run leave children of Lagos."

@kangibi.tv said:

"He is not even ashamed that a fellow man chased him out of his fathers land,if e sure for am come back to naija if you get the kanda🤣🤣."

@kvng_abbey.13 said:

"She was forgotten now she wan trend . This bobrisky man sef."

Speed Darlington speaks about Nedu

In a previous report by Legit.ng had reported that Speed Darlington had joined some other Nigerians, who had appeared on the Honest Bunch podcast to share what Nedu Wazobia, the media personality, allegedly told them.

In a video shared by Darlington, he claimed that Nedu exposed the private activities of some singers but did not mention any names of his colleagues.

Darlington also shared what he planned to do about his marital life after listening to Nedu. Fans reacted to what Darlington said as they shared their take on Nedu and the way he talks about other people.

