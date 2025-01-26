Olajumoke Onibread has shared the good news about her new employment with her fans on social media

In the video, she said that she got a new employment with City FM and asked her fans to follow her show

They were happy about the good news, and fans shared their take about it, they also prayed for her

Former bread seller Olajumoke Orisaguna, better known as Olajumoke Onibread, had bagged a new employment as an On Air personality with City105.1 FM.

Legit.ng had reported that Olajumoke had veered into broadcasting as she was seen at a broadcast station.

In a new development, the former bread seller took to her Instagram page and shared her employment letter, which was dated January 18th, 2025.

Her period of probation, which will last for six months. Her duties were also highlighted in the letter that she displayed online.

Olajumoke congratulates self

In the caption of her post, she congratulated herself and thanked the people, who helped her.

She appreciated lady Azuka Ogujiuba and the manager of her new place of employment.

The woman, who spoke about her ex-manager months ago, asked her fans to watch out for her and listen to her program.

Olajumoke Onibread also shared the date and time she will be on air. A few people asked her if the radio station usually streams its program, as they were eager to see her in action.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Olajumoke's video

Nigerians reacted to the video shared by the new broadcaster. Here are some of the comments below:

@unisupfoodmart:

"Congratulations, is it going to be live on YouTube also? Because the radio station is not here in the north."

@akinajibola:

"Pls stream on YouTube so we can watch you in action."

@oluwaloni_titi:

"I love my fellow Nigerians, They kept on asking about the lady at interval till influential people had to bring her back. Truly the voice of the people is the voice of God. More grace Jumoke."

@nugavilledigital:

"Awww. Congratulations dear. You are a testament to the God of Second Chance. Kudos to the team that are rebranding her. #Inspiring."

@feyisike_wumi:

"Congratulations, sis. You will receive double honour for your shame."

@chickydeo_collections_backup:

"God of second chance will journey with you."

@kdharmz:

"I love talk and do people, dojaallen God bless you so much azuka_ogujiuba God will not leave you nor forget you , and that kind heart of yours I will train my self to be that way, there’s no other sweet thing like a forgiving spirit."

@moyoolalekan:

"Congratulations

@moyoolalekan:

"This just shows everyone has something to offer."

@uyai_mmma:

"A star will always shine no matter what."

Olajumoke speaks about crashed marriage

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the former bread seller had spoken about her crashed marriage.

She has been trying to get back to the limelight, and she had to correct the notion that she dumped her husband for fame.

The former bread seller added that her mother used to tell her that she never got her married to her husband.

