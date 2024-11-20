Olajumoke Onibread is back in the news a few years after she disappeared from the spotlight

In one of the videos from her press conference, Olajumoke, who is now a radio presenter, expressed her desire to go back to school

The bread hawker turned model also expressed gratitude to popular photographer TY Bello, among others, who stood by her

Popular bread seller turned model Olajumoke Orisaguna, better known as Olajumoke Onibread, has gotten a second shot at fame.

In 2016, Olajumoke's story became a source of inspiration to Nigerians following her overnight transformation and what many tagged as grace.

Olaumoke Onibread expresses gratitude to her helepers. Credit: olajumokethebreadseller

Olajumoke gained local and intentional recognition after she unknowingly walked into a photo shoot session of British rapper Tinie Tempah by Nigerian photographer TY Bello.

Fortune soon smiled at her after her image was found among the photos during editing. Bello searched for her, birthing the journey of the bread seller into the spotlight.

After a while, she soon disappeared from the media, and nothing was heard about her.

However, on Wednesday, November 20, Olajumoke returned with a press conference, during which she expressed gratitude to those who supported her financially over the years.

In a video, Olajumoke, who spoke in the Yoruba language, expressed willingness to go back to school while also recounting her struggles.

Reports also revealed she is now a radio presenter with her own talk show.

Watch the video of Olajumoke Onibread expressing her desire to return to school below:

Watch the video of Olajumoke Onibread appreciating TY Bello, others:

See more photos from Olajumoke Onibread's press conference below:

Olajumoke's return stirs reactions online

Jumoke Onibread spotted at an event

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the former bread seller was spotted at an event where she modelled for a fashion brand.

Olajumoke was one of the models at the recently held Black History and Lifestyle event, where she walked the runway for the House of Sota fashion brand.

In a video, the young lady was spotted being all smiles as she got her makeup done backstage while preparing to walk the runway.

