Tanzanian music superstar Juma Jux and his beautiful wife Priscilla Ojo are making the rounds on social media

The couple, who tied the knot traditionally a couple of weeks ago have been serving couple goals

A video that has been trending online captured the love bids arriving in Zanzibar for the prestigious event

Nigerians cannot get enough of Iyabo Ojo's daughter Priscilla and her husband, Juma Jux. The love birds have been disturbing the internet ever since they made their relationship public and even till marriage.

A new video that has been trending on the internet captured the newest couple in town arriving in Zanzibar for the second edition of the Trace Awards, set to take place at The Mora Resort on February 26, 2025.

Juma Jux sweetly holds hands with his wife as they arrive at Zazibar for trace awards. Credit: @juma_jux

Source: Instagram

In the video, Juma Jux held his wife's hand and as they walked from the bus, down to the car, escorted by their entourage, as they prepare for Jux's performance at the event.

Recall that Iyabo Ojo showered prayers and motherly blessings upon the lives of Priscilla and Juma Jux as they prepare to embark on their journey to holy matrimony.

Juma was spotted looking all smiles and hugged Iyabo Ojo, as he said 'amen' to his to-be mother-in-law's prayers. Amen was also echoed by his siblings and present family members.

Reactions to clip of Juma, Priscilla

@enioluwaofficial said:

"Na this page I don dey lay my bed now, na una be my new Landlord, as my former Landlord don chase me comot because I no fit pay rent. As you post, I don wake up dey type “Awwwwww” make una no chase me comot too! 😭😂."

@iyaboojofespris said:

"Two hearts that beat as one."

@tosin_balogun said:

"This union will last ,they will be fruitful,they will know peace and the presence of God will not depart from this home. Ameen."

@cyntilatingcynthia said:

"She's living the life ... GOD we thank thee for this family. Amen."

@yrkyemosha said:

"Nigerians, don't worry at all, Jux has arrived and he really loves your daughter, we know that when Jux loves, he loves the whole world, let them know that he is in a relationship and that it is very serious What I would advise you to do is give them support and wish them all the best."

@beckys_homes_and_properties said:

"Tanzanians are blessed for having someone like Juma, if only they can open their eyes and appreciate what God gave to them. And leave gossip aside."

@drakainaofficial said:

"It's the holding of hands all the time for me. It's really so sweet."

