Famous Nigerian businessman Femi Otedola recently entertained award-winning artist Wizkid at his London home

DJ Cuppy's father took to social media to share a cute photo from the singer's visit to his lavish mansion

He announced to his fans and followers that Wizkid had paid him a visit in London and that their meeting was pleasant

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Wizkid had a memorable time as he was hosted by billionaire Femi Otedola in his London home.

The popular businessman took to social media to recount his beautiful moment with the Afrobeats icon.

Wizkid enjoys a lovely evening at Femi Otedola's London mansion Credit: @femiotedola, @wizkid

Source: Instagram

Otedola noted that he had a lovely evening with the singer at his London residence.

Sharing a picture of both of them, he wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"Lovely evening with @wizkidayo at my London residence… F.Ote."

See Wizkid's picture with Otedola

WIzkid at Otedola's mansion sparks reaction

The billionaire's daughter Cuppy reacted alongside Netizens who admired duo and noted how influential they were with their money and position. See their comments below:

cuppymusic:

"Where was my invite."

samuel.dejii:

"Only 1 Big wiz!! Please sir any of your Daughters single?"

oteferary:

"2 great men."

thetobynoir:

"Daddy I take great photos sir.This one in particular should have had you both centered well ."

faithfulabbey:

"People that don't love @wizkidayo how do you even breathe ."

jsquare_olakitan:

"Wizkid movement is so unpredicted nobody knows he moves if otedola didn’t post this aswear nobody will know ❤️."

okss_o:

"I told you this pic would bang.. wiz adopted your world famous one step forward pose sir."

odofin__1:

"Bigwiz Dey with Otedola, still dey rep Elumelu . If you like keep hating on your friends enemy na you sabi."

Davido's alleged pregnant side chick sends message to Chioma

Meanwhile, Davido’s alleged American side chick, Anita Brown, has now addressed the DMW boss’ wife, Chioma.

In a video message posted on social media, the 29-year-old businesswoman told people to stop attacking her before making it clear that she did not want to have Davido for herself.

According to Anita, she is a very God-fearing person, and God loves her. She explained that she had no intention of spoiling anybody’s relationship and that she did not even know that Chioma was also pregnant.

Source: Legit.ng