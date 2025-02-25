Nigerian singer Portable has gotten the attention of fans and netizens online after he showed off his recent achievement

Legit.ng earlier reported that the controversial act assaulted a group of government officials and landed him in some trouble

Following that the Portable had a series of back-and-forths with the police and shared what he benefited from the online raucous

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus aka Portable is celebrating his most recent accomplishment after the heated episode with Ogun state government.

He went on Instagram to share a screenshot of his professional dashboard, which indicated that he had more than 59 million views in the last 30 days.

Portable shows off he has online influence. Credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Bragging, Portable who recently increased his show appearance fee remarked that people do not celebrate failure and encouraged brands to DM him for bookings and ambassadorship.

“Akoi 50 million Views Them no dey celebrate failure. ZEHNATION Dm for shows bookings ambassadorship.”

See his post below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Brotherhood singer has been granted bail of N2 million after he was arraigned in court.

After appearing before the Isabo magistrate court sitting in Abeokuta, Ogun state, the Tony Montana star pleaded not guilty to the five-count charges bordering on conspiracy, assault, and restriction, armed with cutlasses and guns, and conduct likely to cause harm.

A report also disclosed that the judge restricted Portable from addressing the ongoing case on social media as usual otherwise, he would lose his bail. He was also warned not to talk to the media until the final determination of the case.

Portable shows off the traffic he Instagram attracts. Credit: @portablebaeby/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Portable’s Instagram dashboard triggered many

Legit.ng compiled the reactions from fans and netizens online

mdrough said:

"You dey celebrate views now, not shows anymore. Nobody wan gree book you. So you dey advertise yourself. I see."

cesc_omoniyi wrote:

"All these names and titles no too much for Iyana Ilogbo local champion? "

instamill_ said:

"How I wan take explain to police say na portable zazuh be Elizabeth Joyce. They’ve been asking me since morning."

zico_comedy wrote:

"@portablebaeby start from today just leave gragra focus on ur music just start apologizing to people u have rounged like obo olamide and d rest make people no that u are sorry baba u go bouns."

zico_comedy said:

"Ode ur loosing money bro be calm and make more bro,,, rich people don’t like violent and na rich people fit give u that plenty money 💴 @portablebaeby them view ur page just to cheak weather police done starter ur life,,,, d sky is ur limit."

precido__of_lagos_ wrote:

"We are just like blue film 🎥 Dey go hide watch us but Dey love us … Akoi grace always."

9ijacars said:

"Who won give you show ? That’s bitter truth u have damaged ur brand beyond repair u don’t know ???"

wotowoto77 wrote:

"Mugun Out of those 59.3M views na only 30 people genuinely love you and those people are your family and Zeh nation touts , the remaining people wey dey view are your enemies."

kyauredd said:

"This boy is mentally sick and he can't change. But only him will suffer the backlash. Zero Steeze and exposure."

mam_beva stated:

"Portable don Dey manage himself nobody greee manage am again hin don insult all hin workers."

gods_marvi wrote:

"This guy was one so highly rated , just amused by his fall so quick , no one respects him in the industry cus of his thuggery , it’s hard to bounce from all he did I swear , na ads baba wan Dey do now to survive."

hadlarn said:

"Lol 😄 kóyé portable mó ooooo 😂.....he's confused already ,help me ask him who is he oooo."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng