Nigerian rapper Speed Darlington has joined VeryDarkMan to say what media personality, Nedu, told him about others

In a video that was posted on Instagram, the self-styled Scorpion King disclosed that he heard so many things about male musicians in the country

Speed Darlington’s disclosure about what Nedu told him about the industry raised a series of reactions from netizens

Nigerian rapper Darlington Akpacho aka Speed Darlington has claimed that media personality Chinedu Ani aka Nedu told him some messy things about the male musicians in the country.

Recall that Nedu had been trailed by controversies after online critic Vincent Martins Otse aka VeryDarkMan said that Nedu told him a lot of things about other people including the woman he had slept with and female celebrities sleeping around for money or status.

Amid the controversy, Speed Darlington also took to his Instagram page to lend his voice to the matter by also sharing his experience with Nedu.

Speed Darlington shares what Nedu told him. Photos: @akpimmuo, @nedu_official

According to the Cash and Carry rapper, Nedu told him so many things which he would not disclose. However, he added that he discovered that so many male Nigerian musicians sleep with other men.

In his words:

“Nedu told me so many things but I will never say it. Nedu! Hmm! Many Nigerian musicians wey dey fvck man, man wey dey fvck man, e plenty, I no go talk. Na there I go leave am. Nigeria no be that thing wey you think o.”

See the video below:

Reactions as Speed Darlington shares what Nedu told him

Speed Darlington’s disclosure about the information he got from Nedu piqued the interest of many Nigerians. Several of them condemned the media personality for having a loose mouth and spilling other people’s secrets:

Speed Darlington shares what Nedu told him. Photos: @nedu_official

Belleben_10 said:

“U don Dey talk am small small.”

Riccdotcom said:

“Many men for music shaking right now 😂.”

Great_deon wrote:

“Sentiment wan finish Nigerians, this thing has been flying over the internet for sometime now and many of una know say na true but hypocrisy no go allow you not to hate on Akpi. Ndi ara.”

Saintgysko said:

“NEDU don enter 😂.”

Taritatosky wrote:

“Interesting revelation from Speed Darlington. He's choosing to keep certain information private, but his statement has definitely sparked a lot of curiosity.”

Flamez_of_black30 said:

“This one no be cruise oo , make una no provoke presido oo.”

Official_iykemore said:

“Edu talk this Edu talk that, that means he speak too much omg,man way open mouth like aßhow toto chai edu 😂😂😂.”

Chuks_farky wrote:

“Nedu's Second name must be Basketmouth. Ezinne is not safe around him.”

Iam_oje_official said:

“So this Nedu really don talk plenty things for outside 😂.”

Olayimartha5 wrote:

“I no go talk” meanwhile you don tell us everything!😒”

Timo_sterling wrote:

“This guy don start another wahala again 😢.”

VDM exposes how Nedu treated influential man

In related news, Legit.ng reported that the critic continued to drag Nedu after he featured on his podcast.

VDM alleged that Nedu works with lies on his Honest Bunch podcast and Deeone was not his target after he alleged that he was gay.

He also exposed how Nedu allegedly treated an influential person despite all that he did for him.

