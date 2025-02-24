A content creator, Kemm Kemm has been criticised for making a video in a braless dress and being bath at a car wash

Her colleague, Klinton Cod was tagged to the video, and he reacted to it, saying Kemm Kemm was not creative

The female content creator also replied Klinton Cod's criticism and dragged him to filth for coming for her

Female content creator, Kemisola Rufus, better known as Kemm Kemm, has been hugely criticised over one of her latest videos.

Kemm Kemm had created a content in a braless dress at a car wash. She offered to pay N10k to the man washing cars and asked him to bathe her.

The man obliged and bathed her, while she shared the video on her social media handle.

Reacting to the clip, her colleague, Klinton Cod, dragged her and claimed she was not creative. He remarked that he was tagged to the video which was shared on Kraks TV.

Klinton affirmed that if he was made the president of the country, he would enact a law for content creators.

He added that he would instruct them to get licences, and would ensure the licence cost an arm and a leg to obtain.

Kemm Kemm reacts to Klinton Cod's video

Reacting to the recording, Kemm Kemm blasted Klinton Cod. She asked him to face his business and stop prying into her affair.

The female content creator also asked Klinton Cod, the skit maker he has helped with his career.

Recall that Klinton Cod had criticised other content creators in the past. He once lashed out at Egungun over his content.

Other celebrities, who have criticised their colleagues or other people in the past include, Saida BOJ, Verydarkman, who faulted Egungun's personal video.

Nigerians react to Klinton, Kemm Kemm's videos

Fans reacted to the video of the two content creators. Here are some of the comments below:

@isybombaii commented:

"Anything goes for clout, very shameful."

@businessconnectdaily said:

"Is that ritual or what?"

@alsinasteve reacted:

"We’re losing our morals since social media started paying people..they can do anything for money and fame."

@austintanda wrote:

"Why you dey protect chest? You for leave the boy wash all side for body nah."

@official_animashaun_ stated:

"This guy no sabi wash, he for wash am reach that totlolo side."

@justice_crack said:

"I believe a revolution is coming in the content creation industry. If we all continue to call out bad content, our content creation industry will change for the better over time."

@chaz_ogbu_ reacted:

"Not creativity. Desperate."

@waf.515 commented:

"Sweetheart my Area Queen of Nigeria and Africa, never mind them you are high, I'm loving you more."

Saida BOJ drags Blessing CEO

Legit.ng had reported that Saida BOJ had reacted after Blessing CEO came for her and the outfit she wore to perform at an event.

Blessing CEO was the first to start by abusing Saida BOJ and her dress, she also pointed out flaws on her chest.

Reacting to the call-out, Saida BOJ dragged Blessing and her parents, she exposed the number of men, who fathered her children.

