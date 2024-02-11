Nigerian pastor Jimmy Odukoya called out women who refused to assist financially to relationships and marriages

He argued that the Bible plainly notes that a man needs a woman that would help and not a dependent

The former actor argued that many women do not have what it takes to be truly wives

Nigerian pastor Jimmy Odukoya addressed the issue of wives and women who believe they are not obligated to provide any form of financial support in their relationships.

During a recent sermon, the preacher passed his message while speaking to his church's audience.

According to Jimmy, many women are content to be brides but not necessarily the duty that comes with being a wife.

He pointed out that it is the woman's responsibility to provide for her husband, not to be dependent on him.

Quoting the Bible, he made it clear that a man needs a helper and not a dependent.

"The woman was created to be a helper and not a dependent, and you cannot help anybody if you are not equipped yourself. If he is bringing the table, you should bring the chair. If he is bringing the seed, you are telling him where to plant it in the soil. A lot of women want to be brides but do not want to be wives."

Nigerians react to Jimmy Odukoya's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

boyoryee:

"Are we still having this conversation?? me I don move on o…"

ne_yo13_13:

"Why men just full comment section ladies where’re you."

nomzysbagstore:

"Some men insists on bringing everything the table needs."

christian_ndulue:

"if you are here and this message upsets you...then you really have a long way to go.."

kueskijnr:

"I swear some comment dey make me laugh I swear to God. I bring my body I bring my life to the table ….are you dating a dead person."

