A video of pastor Jimmy Odukoya telling ladies to concentrate as Timini Egbuson attends his church service is trending

A fun clip also showed the moment Timini Egbuson walked up to the altar to exchange pleasantries with his colleague and cleric Odukoya

The heartwarming video between the two colleagues has stirred different comments, as many couldn't help but laugh it off

Nollywood actor Timini Egbuson recently trended over a video of him at his colleague and pastor Jimmy Odukoya's church.

The video showed Odukoya jokingly telling the ladies to concentrate as Timini stepped into his church, dressed in a striking white native Agbada.

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya and Timini Egbuson exchange pleasantries on the altar. Credit: @jimmyodukoya @_timini

Source: Instagram

Another clip showed as Timini walked up to the altar to greet Jimmy.

Timin's unexpected appearance stirred excitement among the congregation, who were delighted to see the former colleagues reuniting in church.

After their warm exchange, Timini humbly returned to his seat to his seat before Pastor Jimmy addressed his congregation, reminding ladies to focus on the sermon and not get carried away by Timini's presence.

Watch video of Timini at Jimmy Odukoya's church below:

Netizens as Timini attends Odukoya's church

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the video, read them below:

147.shots:

“He’s overrated”…. Why dem no overrate you?"

bikkygram:

"Inside church?? Omoh the world is really coming to an end."

uzoeyelu__:

"This guy no fine....na steeze he get."

cza_dd:

"Why them Dey overHype this Dude??"

d_woo1:

"Why d awareness in d house of God! Funny country…Lol."

tocin_11:

"Him just get spirit wey dey attract girls to him. Nothing much."

sophias_signature001:

"Soon there would be no difference between the church gathering and a regular gathering. Too much conformity."

big_miirah:

"Coming from a pastor smh."

nohpheesat:

"If e just sit down near me I don wear wedding dress."

iamprincessblaq:

"Timinis grace plus style plus composure is what makes the blind get attracted to him."

Source: Legit.ng