The love of Burna Boy's life Chloe Bailey was caught speaking about Nigeria yet again during a red carpet moment at NAACP acwards

The American music star was asked if she had been picking up a few things about Nigeria, which she responded to

She expressed her profound love for the country and later spoke about the thing she enjoyed most during her visit

Chloe Bailey, an American music star, who has been romantically linked to Damini 'Burna Boy' Ogulu has spoken about her love for his country Nigeria.

The Grammy winner did a great job showing off his new babe all over Lagos since she landed ahead of Valentine's Day. The singer and the American music star were first spotted with their friends at their private dinner, where they looked smitten by each other.

Burna Boy's girlfriend Chloe Bailey shares the things she loves about Nigeria. Credit: @chloebaily, @thelagospaparazzi

Source: Instagram

They also had a pool event, where they were drooling all over each other. Burna Boy has also been caught singer and dancing for his lover to the surprise of many of his fans, who never pictured him to be a lover boy.

While speaking on the Red Carpet at NAACP awards, the interviewer asked Chloe what she loved about Nigeria, and she instantly began to blush. According to her, she loves the people, she loves Nigerian and most especially, the food.

She stated that Jollof rice is her favourite and that she will definitely be visiting soon again.

Burna Boy's lover Chloe Bailey says she will visit Nigeria soon again. Credit: @chloebailey

Source: Instagram

Watch the video here:

Recall that Chloe's visit to Lagos sparked a lot of online drama. Initially, it was rumoured that Burna Boy flew her in as his men picked her up from the airport. In several clips, the duo was also spotted cruising around town in his signature purple Ferrari.

Days later, her ex-boyfriend, US rapper Gunna, showed up, generating another round of buzz online. Many wondered why Gunna decided to come around at the same time until they saw him also hanging out with Burna Boy at clubs and restaurants. Odogwu even took him to his Lagos mansion and showed him his garage.

How Nigerians reacted to Chloe's interview

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@heybbybianca said:

"Which be Chloe Amaka Bailey again."

@fikayomi__01:

"Why not you no day spend your money for here na."

@ife_oluwami01 said:

"Jollof rice was nice Abi burna 😂."

@PrettyMfon said:

"Many Black Americans love Jollof rice There must be something it does to them. She is pretty."

@ms__fina said:

"Dem don use jollof rice baff this girl 😂."

@Cee_TeeCee said:

"Does she have a choice?"

@lies_and_stats said:

"Egusi>>>>."

@chi_chinye said:

"So gorgeous."

Chloe Bailey finally answers questions about Burna Boy

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Chloe Bailey spoke about her relationship with Nigerian Afrobeats singer Burna Boy.

The ace American singer, who was in Lagos for a short while and made headlines over her regular hangouts with Burna Boy, resurfaced online.

In an interview with 'The Breakfast Club", she was asked questions about Nigeria and Burna Boy, to which she responded.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng