Popular Nigerian musician Ruger announced his plan to settle down as he reviewed his life lately

He resorted to social media to express his desire and pointed out how large number of people were getting married lately

Ruger mentioned that time was no longer on his side, as he shared reasons for his new decision

Nigerian Afrobeats sensation Michael Adebayo Olayinka, also known as Ruger, has stated his intention to marry this year.

The 'Toma Toma' singer announced his decision on Snapchat, citing the numerous weddings surrounding him as a key impact on his decision to settle down.

Ruger expressed a shift in perspective, questioning his past lifestyle and affirming his readiness for commitment.

The singer, who has previously claimed to have the ability to love numerous women at the same time, has also stated that he falls in love easily, particularly when showered with presents and accolades.

The former Jonzing World singer’s declaration has caught the attention of many.

He wrote: “Everybody is just getting married. Got me questioning myself—how long will I continue this playboy shiii? I’m settling down this year, period. I’ll soon be 30, tf.”

See his post below:

