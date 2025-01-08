Chloe Bailey has finally spoken up about her relationship with Nigerian Afrobeats singer Burna Boy

The ace American singer, who was in Lagos for a short while and made headlines over her regular hangouts with Burna Boy, resurfaced online

In an interview with 'The Breakfast Club", she was asked questions about Nigerian and Burna Boy, to which she responded

American singer Chloe Bailey trended on social media after a recent interview with her emerged on the internet. She made major headlines during her short visit to Lagos, Nigeria, due to Burna Boy's presence.

While she was a guest at "The Breakfast Club", one of the show hosts, Lauren, asked her about her time in Nigeria and her relationship with Burna Boy.

Chloe celebrated her time in Nigeria, sharing that she had the most wonderful experience. She tried to evade the main question about the relationship with Burna Boy, but the show host had a mission to milk some information out of the music star.

The host, Lauren, also brought up Burna boy being spotted with another lady. Eventually, Chloe states that she and Burna Boy are grown-ups and that she had a really great time in Nigeria.

Watch the video here:

Recall that Chloe's visit to Lagos sparked a lot of online drama. Initially, it was rumoured that Burna Boy flew her in as his men picked her up from the airport.

In several clips, the duo is also spotted cruising around town in his signature purple Ferrari. Days later, her ex-boyfriend, US rapper Gunna, showed up, generating another round of buzz online.

Many wondered why Gunna decided to come around at the same time until they saw him also hanging out with Burna Boy at clubs and restaurants. Odogwu even took him to his Lagos mansion and showed him his garage.

Many react to Chloe's interview

Read some reactions below:

@cynobrown:

"You guys are bullying her at this point."

@_limited_aesthetics:

"This was so tacky, after the second redirection it should have been next topic."

@rosalynndaniels:

"She is managed by Bey’s management company. Expect Beyonce-like responses from the Bailey sisters at all times."

@dovithedoll:

"Smiling & asking about my potential new boo & then bringing up another girl when you get no tea is crazyyyyyy. Chloe did well bc WHAT??? ."

@thewallflowr:

"Shes hurt. You can see it on her face."

@imstillatrickrtreat:

"Ugh Loren made me uncomfortable. 🥴 Like Chloe kept it sweet but it seemed inappropriate to keep carrying on after it was obvious she wasn’t going to answer."

@fadamgotdajuice2:

"Chloe the most media trained artist of the young generation."

@ezethetruth:

"Very well media trained and I love it! When it is for us to know we know, and if it's not, we won't."

@brown_sugah_babe:

"Chloe was swerving them questions like the professional she is. Love that for her."

Chloe Bailey shares cryptic video

Legit.ng previously reported that singer Chloe Bailey reacted to rumours about her relationship with Afrobeats singer Burna Boy.

The two have been sighted together at different places, and she has even been seen wearing his chain.

During an Instagram Live session, she cleared the air about her relationship with Burna Boy as fans reacted.

