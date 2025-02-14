Nigerian singer and African Giant Burna Boy has made headlines again with his new babe Chloe Bailey

Chloe made an early appearance in Nigerian ahead of Valentine's, February 14 to be with her one true love, Ododgwu

A recent clip of the Grammy-winner saw him singing passionately to Chloe, while she giggled in excitement

Nigerian social media users are all for Burna Boy and Chloe Bailey's ship, as they could not resist the constant tea they have been getting.

The Grammy-winner has been flaunting his new babe all over Lagos since she landed ahead of Valentine's. The singer and the American music star were first spotted with their friends at their private dinner, where they looked smitten by each other.

Burna Boy caught red-handed singeing romantically to Chloe bailey. Credit: @thelagospaparazzi

Source: Instagram

The lovers exchanged watches, whispered into each other ears, and were slightly captured kissing in public for the first time.

A new video that many had sighted online saw Burna Boy singing and dancing to his new lover. many were impressed as they have never seen him in that light before.

Watch the video here:

How fans reacted to Burna Boy's dance video

Read some reactions below:

@BENNY7GG:

"See person wey wan release album. ODG don go."

@Bigste7per reacted:

"That’s why I like wizkid. don’t need no relationship bs to sell an album 😂😂 burnaboys biggest hit was off a relationship bs… he’s at it again 😂😂😂."

@Yab_Them said:

"She's still in lagos keh 😂."

@papal_rae:

"Baba dey show workings 😂🤣."

@Yab_Them said:

"Despite wizkid having more love music, any woman he been with either complain he got anger issue or he beats them."

@Yab_Them said:

"Stefflon don is somewhere shedding tears."

@Salamisthename said:

"Bro this love really deep."

@EinsteinElijah:

"Wetin my idolo dey do?😂 Make this one no cast oo 😂😂 cos banter material just full everywhere 😂😂."

@Tenderkool said:

"Una sure say na burnaboy be this or na AI? This one no go gree give us alburn oh."

@Abimiku4:

"I'm happy for them, but that heartbreak song will be massive. Last last go be child's play.😂😂 Hopefully, it doesn't get to that."

Chloe Bailey finally answers questions about Burna Boy

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Chloe Bailey spoke about her relationship with Nigerian Afrobeats singer Burna Boy.

The ace American singer, who was in Lagos for a short while and made headlines over her regular hangouts with Burna Boy, resurfaced online.

In an interview with 'The Breakfast Club", she was asked questions about Nigeria and Burna Boy, to which she responded.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng