Nigerian social media users were shocked to see Gunna, Burna Boy's new babe's ex-man in Lagos

Burna Boy and Chloe Bailey have been in and around Lagos for the last couple of days, making tongues wag

With Gunna now in Nigerian many fear that drama might ensue as they await what the coming days hold

American music star Sergio Giavanni Kitchens, whose real name is Gunna, has landed in Lagos for his show.

Gunna is Chloe Bailey's ex-boyfriend, whom she dated in 2022, but their romance was short-lived. It is not news that Burna Boy flew the American singer to Nigeria for Detty December. He showed up online with Chloe Bailey and appeared all booed up with the American music star.

Drama as Burna Boy's Chloe Bailey's Ex Gunna enters Lagos. Credit: @thelagospaparazzi, @gunna

Source: Instagram

As Gunna storms Lagos, many Nigerians wonder if he would retaliate and go for one of Burna's exes or focus on his reason in Lagos. While some argue in this light, others have insisted that he was only here for his show.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Chloe came under fire over her outfit to GTCO party and stated their observations.

Watch the clip here:

Many react to Gunna's arrival in Lagos

Read some reactions below:

@domingo_loso:

"G U N N A B U R N A. She like sharp sh00tas."

@gabriellefassi:

"She sure has a type."

@dugochukwu007:

"Chloe is an example of ”High Profile Babe” not that ngbeke IJGB who talking down on lagos girls."

@itsdveel:

"He has a show in Lagos. It’s been advertised for a while."

@ihearteg:

"He had a show booked in Lagos before she even knew of Lagos so plsssss stop loool."

@thefoodnetworknig2:

"He came to marry Burna’s ex Anwuli….Aura for Aura."

@dose.of.kanyi_:

"Aura for Aura😂he’s here for aunty Romota too😂."

Burna Boy's ex Stefflon Don posts hot clip

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Odogwu has been causing commotion on social media for some days after he flew in with international singer Chloe Bailey.

The Nigerian Grammy-award-winners' ex-girlfriend Stefflon Don shared a new video of herself amid rumours that the singer is dating someone else.

Her video has yielded several reactions from her fans and Nigerian netizens, as some show their support.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng