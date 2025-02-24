A fun video from Moses Bliss' 30th birthday celebration showed the moment Josh2funny presented the singer with a gift

Josh2funny while handling the gift to Moses Bliss shared the reason for his action which stunned the singer and the audience

The fun video between Moses Bliss and Josh2funny saw some netizens stir hilarious reactions, with many taunting the comedian

Popular gospel singer Moses Bliss has continued to trend days after marking his 30th birthday as more videos from his family, friends, colleagues and fans celebrating him surfaced on social media.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Moses got emotional after some trumpet men surprised him on his birthday.

Josh2funny presents birthday gift to Moses Bliss. Credit: mosesbliss/Josh2funny

Source: Instagram

The Daddy Wey Dey Pamper hitmaker walked in to see the festivities in full swing. Visibly moved Moses was short of words as his emotions filled his eyes.

Moses' wife Marie was not left out of the celebration as she penned a sweet message to him.

Moses Bliss’ throws party for birthday. Credit: mosesbliss

Source: Instagram

Marie who shared adorable pictures of her man in Nigerian traditional attire, accompanied it with a lengthy caption where she showered praises on Moses while celebrating his achievements in just 30 years.

Josh2funny surprises Moses Bliss

A video from Moses Bliss' birthday celebration recently surfaced online as it showed the moment comedian and skit maker Josh Alfred better known as Josh2funny presented a gift to the singer.

Josh2funny who was spotted with Moses on the stage stunned many including the singer when he first announced he was gifting him a car.

The comedian, however, caused uproar at the event when he handed a Ferrari toy car to the singer while adding that he was sending a message to Moses to level up.

Watch the moment Josh2funny gifted Moses Bliss a car below:

Reactions as Josh2funny surprises Moses Bliss

Legit.ng compiled some of the funny comments that trailed Josh2funny's action as well as Moses Bliss' facial expression in the video. Read the reactions below:

paulkapture_ said:

"People didn't get it, but Moses did. #IYKYK."

eldereminentofficial commented:

"My happy is that when he said he had a gift for him and Moses didn't jump or exhilarated makes me feel comfortable with huge lie."

nutyourfavourite said:

"I feel bad for Moses chai… him mind go don first fly."

greatobianinwa reacted:

"Dem need to stone josh2funny."

koredeyidabiraire_ wrote:

"Someone is saying that car is not cheap."

kesmoney_ said:

"He ordered it from Temu."

savor_house_ reacted:

"You see Josh2funny you carry am serious? I don't take him and his wife seriously."

Ebuka Songs celebrates Moses Bliss

Legit.ng recalls reporting that gospel singer Ebuka Songs also celebrated his former label boss Moses Bliss on his birthday.

Ebuka who showered prayers on his former label boss also appreciated him for the role and impact on his life and career.

He, however, didn't tag Moses in the birthday post, an action which stirred speculations from fans as one said, "Why didn't you tag him? Did you block each on Instagram."

Recall that Moses in an interview disclosed that Ebuka left his Spotlite Nation label before his contract expired.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng