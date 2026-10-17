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UAE States Amount Skilled Workers Must Earn as Salary to Qualify for Green Residence Permit
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UAE States Amount Skilled Workers Must Earn as Salary to Qualify for Green Residence Permit

by  Muhammed Hammed Olayinka
2 min read
  • The UAE government has outlined the conditions foreigners must satisfy to obtain a Green Residence Permit under the skilled worker category
  • One of the key requirements sets a minimum monthly salary threshold that applicants must earn to be considered eligible
  • The permit also requires applicants to hold a recognised educational qualification and a valid employment contract in the UAE

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The United Arab Emirates has published the full list of conditions that skilled foreign workers must meet to qualify for its Green Residence Permit, and the requirements cover everything from educational background to monthly earnings.

The UAE government lists four conditions that applicants under the skilled worker category must satisfy before they can obtain the permit.

UAE explains how much skilled workers must earn to qualify for Green Residence Permit
UAE lists 4 requirements skilled workers must meet to obtain Green Residence Permit. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Antonio Masiello
Source: Getty Images

UAE Green Residence Permit for skilled workers

1. Valid employment contract and work permit: Applicants must hold a current employment contract in the UAE and possess the work permit required to legally work in the country.

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2. Recognised occupational classification: Workers must be classified under the first, second, or third occupational level as defined by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE).

3. Educational qualification: Applicants are required to hold a bachelor's degree or an equivalent recognised qualification.

4. Minimum monthly salary: Applicants must earn at least AED 15,000 (N5,437,208) per month, or the equivalent amount in another currency.

What the salary requirement means for applicants

For Nigerians considering the Japa route to the UAE, the salary benchmark is a significant bar to clear. At the current conversion rate, the AED 15,000 monthly minimum translates to over N5.4 million, a figure that underscores how competitive the skilled worker category is designed to be.

The occupational level requirement adds another layer, as workers must fall within the tiers that MOHRE formally recognises, meaning informal or lower-skilled roles would not qualify regardless of salary.

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Taken together, the four conditions point to a permit designed specifically for credentialled professionals already embedded in the UAE's formal labour market.

UAE states salary needed for residency permits

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UAE had specified the minimum monthly earnings foreigners need to qualify for a residency permit.

The required income is AED 3,000 for applicants whose employers provide accommodation and AED 4,000 for those who cover their own housing costs.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka avatar

Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng

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