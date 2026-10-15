A leaked audio of Toyin Abraham with a TikTok fan who insulted Funke Akindele circulated online on October 14, 2026, dividing social media

The controversy reignited an existing feud between Abraham and Akindele, who had snubbed the actress at a movie premiere

Toyin Abraham broke her silence on October 15, 2026, responding to the backlash in a notable way

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham has finally reacted after a wave of online criticism followed the circulation of a leaked audio conversation between her and a TikTok fan.

The recording, which spread widely on October 14, 2026, featured a fan named Bisgold repeatedly directing insults at fellow actress Funke Akindele while Toyin Abraham laughed along.

Toyin Abraham shares an influencer’s message defending her against critics following a leaked audio controversy involving Funke Akindele. Photo: toyin_abraham/funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

The clip also touched on other personalities, including Kemity, Itele, Iyabo Ojo, and Toyin Abraham's personal experience of pregnancy loss.

Social media quickly split into two camps: those who felt Toyin Abraham had not directly attacked Funke Akindele, and those who argued she enabled the fan's behaviour by laughing throughout.

Toyin Abraham and Funke Akindele's feud

The leaked audio landed on already-sensitive ground.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that tensions between the two actresses became publicly visible at the premiere of Iyabo Ojo's film The Return of Arinzo, where Funke Akindele was filmed sitting alongside Ojo and Mercy Aigbe when Abraham approached to greet them.

Funke Akindele visibly ignored the greeting, leaving Toyin Abraham in an awkward position in front of onlookers.

Toyin Abraham later addressed that incident directly, vowing she would never greet Funke Akindele again. She also confirmed she had unfollowed Akindele on social media.

Toyin Abraham reposts influencer's defence of her

Rather than issue a direct statement, Toyin Abraham chose a different route to address the controversy.

On October 15, 2026, she reposted a defence written by Instagram influencer Bukky Majek on her own Instagram Stories.

Bukky Majek, who is a devoted supporter of Toyin Abraham, responded to those dragging the actress with a sharp post written largely in Yoruba.

She wrote:

"Eni shorireeeeeeee paapo.. Una go just believe say na una sabi talk pass. Kogbo nkankan na we dey bear the name. E sinmi eyin ara ALABA INTERNATIONAL. Talkatives of the whole world 🤣🤣🤣🤣"

The influencer followed up by urging haters to back off, arguing that anyone waiting for Toyin Abraham's downfall would be disappointed, as her blessings came from God.

"She's loved. Ye sare asapajude mo. Jawo ninu iwa wereyy. You go too wait tire o. NA GOD BLESS HER NO BE MAN"

By reposting the influencer's words, Toyin Abraham made her position clear without directly addressing the specifics of the leaked audio.

Check out the influencer's defence of Toyin Abraham that the actress reshared in the Instagram post below:

Fans react to the influencer's defence of Toyin Abraham against critics

Fans rallied in the comments section with messages of support:

@arby4ebby wrote:

"Not even interested listening to the voice note, 20 people is watching bestie from me, if unna like bring another story 😂😂😂😂"

@ukmaskitchen commented:

"If una like play one million voice note, me I don't care @toyin_abraham you are love 😍😍😍😍😍😍"

@pretty_jokkiano added:

"She will never fall 🙏 love you bestie Jesu tiwa 😍😍😍"

@e.r.o_fabrics_and_accessories wrote:

"May God Almighty continue to be with her 🙏🙏"

@ojo49763 shared:

"I love this energy jare I can't eat since morning 💔😭😭🥲 I think I'm fine now 😍"

@olaifemi_05 reacted:

"U get 😢 even if dey catch Person head for her hand 😂 Awon lo mo 😢"

Toyin Abraham reposts an influencer’s defence of her on Instagram after a leaked conversation with a TikTok fan sparks backlash. Photo: toyin_abraham/funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

Toyin Abraham casts Pete Edochie in new movie

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Toyin Abraham unveiled veteran actor Pete Edochie as the first cast member of her December cinema project, Bestie.

She also shared details about the role Edochie would be playing in the movie. The update left many of her fans and supporters anticipating the release of the movie.

Source: Legit.ng